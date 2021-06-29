 Skip to main content
Wallace man who produced child pornography to be sentenced in federal court Sept. 17
A 66-year-old Wallace man is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court in September for production of child pornography.

Richard L. Moore pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on June 23. Another charge of production of child pornography was dismissed in a plea agreement along with a count of possession of child pornography.

Moore faces a mandatory sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison. He also could be fined up to $250,000.

In addition, he faces supervised probation after the prison term that ranges from five years to life.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 17 in Lincoln.

The plea agreement comes just over two months after Moore was sentenced in Lincoln County District Court for multiple sex crimes against children.

Moore received 25 to 35 years for first-degree sexual assault of a child, and three years for third-degree sexual assault of a child. Moore also must register as a sex offender. Six other charges were dismissed in the plea agreement.

The sentences in that case will run one after another. They stem from assaults that reportedly occurred at Sutherland Reservoir on multiple occasions in the summer of 2019 and involved two victims.

He was arrested on a warrant Oct. 21, 2019, after an investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators from the Lincoln County and Perkins County sheriff’s offices searched Moore’s rural residence and removed two covered trailers full of suspected evidence, including video and computer equipment and recorded pornography.

