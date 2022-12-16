Wallace man who robbed Gothenburg bank sentenced to 50 months in prison

A 27-year-old Wallace man will serve just over four years in federal prison for the armed robbery of the Flatwater Bank in Gothenburg in August.
Wesley S. Cassidy received the 50-month term in U.S. District Court on Friday. Judge John M. Gerrard also sentenced him to five years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment fee.
According to a media release from U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell's office and the Gothenburg Police Department:
Cassidy entered the bank Aug. 19 with a knife and demanded money from the teller. Cassidy received money from two teller drawers and then left the bank.
A bank employee told officers that he ran down Cassidy on foot shortly afterward and Cassidy willingly returned with him. The employee said he was able to get both the money and the knife from Cassidy.
- 'This is a mission for us' Matt Rhule pumps up Husker crowd with halftime speech
- No Huskers, but there's plenty to watch for at the Omaha Final Four
- Big blizzard bound for Panhandle, Sandhills will spare North Platte its worst
- Icy patch sends trucks off I-80 near Maxwell
- NDOT worker struck while responding to crash on I-80 during Thursday's winter storm
- Omaha man threatened to bomb LGBTQ events in Lincoln, Kearney, police say
- Snow reaches North Platte Tuesday afternoon; I-80, U.S. 30 shut down
- Mickey Joseph punched and choked his wife during argument over infidelity, Lincoln police say
- Amie Just: Former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly building something special at Louisville
- North Platte Public Schools closing early today
- Amie Just: Busboom Kelly-led Cardinals should get Husker fans' support at Final Four
- Highways, streets turn icy, killing 1 in wreck north of North Platte
- If Thursday’s snow in North Platte let you down, hang on for next week
- Regional West Board of Directors hires Mel McNea as interim CEO
- Western Nebraska interstates, other highways closed because of winter storm
Cassidy admitted to the robbery during an interview with law enforcement.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.