Wallace man who robbed Gothenburg bank sentenced to 50 months in prison

A 27-year-old Wallace man will serve just over four years in federal prison for the armed robbery of the Flatwater Bank in Gothenburg in August.

Wesley S. Cassidy received the 50-month term in U.S. District Court on Friday. Judge John M. Gerrard also sentenced him to five years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment fee.

According to a media release from U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell's office and the Gothenburg Police Department:

Cassidy entered the bank Aug. 19 with a knife and demanded money from the teller. Cassidy received money from two teller drawers and then left the bank.

A bank employee told officers that he ran down Cassidy on foot shortly afterward and Cassidy willingly returned with him. The employee said he was able to get both the money and the knife from Cassidy.

Cassidy admitted to the robbery during an interview with law enforcement.