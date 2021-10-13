Watch now: Father of Brett Torres feels 'justice was served today' with Keith Allen convicted of first-degree murder

She said Allen also told Beall to drive the Focus to Allen’s house when they were followed by Torres, instead of directing her to law enforcement buildings that were just blocks away.

Allen is alleged to also have told Beall, “All I need is one clean shot,” as the Focus pulled into the alleyway.

“When he had that shot, he took it,” Roberts-Connick said.

Allen had testified Tuesday that he believed Torres was going to shoot him as the Tahoe pulled up. He said he shot because he thought Torres had reached for his own gun and was moving to exit his vehicle. No gun or weapon was found in the Tahoe.

“The only person who brandished a weapon on May 22 was the defendant,” Roberts-Connick said, “and he did it in response to threats that nobody else (in the case) corroborated.”

Lancaster said in his closing remarks that Allen acted because he felt he had to protect himself and Beall.

Lancaster said Torres was known to carry a 9 mm handgun with him and had texted a threat to Beall the day before that alluded to three guys coming over to “f---k him up.”