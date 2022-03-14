Weapons charge brings prison for North Platte man involved in Kansas Point chase

A 39-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to six to 12 years in state prison on a weapon possession charge.

Aaron D. Kirts received the term during an appearance in Lincoln County District Court for the Feb. 24, 2020, incident.

He also was handed a three-year prison term to run at the same time for resisting arrest in a separate case.

He was credited with 779 days served.

Kirts pleaded no contest Jan. 18 to the charges, which included an amended count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, first offense.

Kirts, who has a lengthy criminal history, had been convicted previously of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person in 2005, 2016 and 2018.

According to court records, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office located Kirts — who had an active arrest warrant — and a 22-year-old woman in a vehicle at the Kansas Point Campground at Lake Maloney on Feb. 24, 2020.

The 22-year-old, who was driving, attempted to flee from the pursuing deputies, but lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

The woman was arrested at the scene, but Kirts fled into a nearby wooded area.

He was arrested about 1 a.m. after a resident saw him on their property southwest of the lake.

The next day, Kirts placed a call from the Lincoln County Detention Center in which he asked Audie E. Hazen to do him a favor and retrieve a black tactical bag from the bushes at the Kansas Point Campground.

Deputies went to the campground after they received a tip about the phone call. They found a small black shoulder bag with a pistol grip sticking out of the bag.

An H&R Sportsman .22 revolver with eight rounds in the cylinder was found in the bag.

Hazen was sentenced in March to one to two years for being an accessory to a felony.

