Wellfleet man facing drug, weapon charges after Highway 83 traffic stop

A 36-year-old Wellfleet man faces multiple felony drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop Thursday on U.S. Highway 83.

Devin S. Baker made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Friday morning. He is charged with possession of 10-27 grams of methamphetamine and four counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Bail was set at 10% of $100,000 and a preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 4.

According to court records and a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release:

A deputy stopped Baker’s Chevrolet Caprice at 9:09 p.m. at mile marker 63. The deputy saw the vehicle driving slower than the posted speed limit, crossing the solid white line on the roadway and parking on the shoulder at one point before getting back on the highway.

A K-9 unit called to the scene detected the presence of drugs, and the car was searched. Deputies found 20.27 grams of suspected methamphetamine under the driver’s seat along with lighters and a pipe.

The amount of methamphetamine equates to about 101 individual doses of the drug.