Wellfleet man gets prison time for possessing methamphetamine, intent to distribute

» Miranda A. Lewis, 29, was sentenced to about 7½ years in prison for a variety of charges of controlled-substance possession and probation violation spread over five cases that all date back to 2019.

Lewis received 18 months each for two counts of possession of methamphetamine on July 7, 2019.

The terms will run at the same time but after the sentences in four other cases.

Lewis received a sentence of 18 months in four additional separate cases and each one will run one after another.

She also received nine months of post-release supervision in all five cases with the terms running one after another.

She was credited with 230 days served in just one of the cases — for the violation of terms of a 24-month probation stemming from a possession charge in May 2019.

» Cortney L. Hansen, 42, received 30 months in prison for each of two felonies — third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction and first-degree false imprisonment.

The charges stem from a Jan. 6, 2020, incident, and he pleaded no contest to the charges Sept. 27. A count of criminal mischief with a value of $500 or less was dismissed in the plea agreement.