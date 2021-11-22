Wellfleet man gets prison time for possessing methamphetamine, intent to distribute

A 49-year-old Wellfleet man was sentenced Monday to five to seven years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in January.
Audie E. Hazen received the term in Lincoln County District Court. The sentence will run at the same time as the sentences that Hazen is currently serving in a separate case.
Hazen was sentenced to three to five years in March for illegal possession of a firearm. He also received one to two years for being an accessory to a felony. Both of those terms are running at the same time as well.
According to court records, Hazen was arrested Jan. 9 on an active warrant, and two methamphetamine rocks were found in his possession that had a combined weight of 15.1 grams.
He pleaded guilty to an amended charge that took the weight of the methamphetamine out of the charge and led to a lesser felony count.
Also on Monday, Estella A. Guerra, 30, was sentenced to two to four years in prison for possession and distribution of methamphetamine.
According to court records, a law enforcement informant purchased an “8-ball” of meth from Guerra on Jan. 11.
Guerra was credited with 208 days served.
In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Miranda A. Lewis, 29, was sentenced to about 7½ years in prison for a variety of charges of controlled-substance possession and probation violation spread over five cases that all date back to 2019.
Lewis received 18 months each for two counts of possession of methamphetamine on July 7, 2019.
The terms will run at the same time but after the sentences in four other cases.
Lewis received a sentence of 18 months in four additional separate cases and each one will run one after another.
She also received nine months of post-release supervision in all five cases with the terms running one after another.
She was credited with 230 days served in just one of the cases — for the violation of terms of a 24-month probation stemming from a possession charge in May 2019.
» Cortney L. Hansen, 42, received 30 months in prison for each of two felonies — third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction and first-degree false imprisonment.
The charges stem from a Jan. 6, 2020, incident, and he pleaded no contest to the charges Sept. 27. A count of criminal mischief with a value of $500 or less was dismissed in the plea agreement.
The terms will run at the same time and Hansen will also have to serve 18 months of post-release supervision.
He was credited with 438 days served.
» Brian J. Miller, 29, received 18 months in prison for each of two separate cases in which he violated the terms of a 24-month probation sentence.
The terms will run at the same time and Miller will also serve nine months of post-release supervision.
He was credited with 158 days served.
» Jeffrey T. Denson Jr., 30, of Lincoln, pleaded no contest to a charge of willful reckless driving on Feb. 7.
Denson also pleaded no contest to third-degree assault of an officer or health care professional in a separate case from the same date.
Denson was sentenced to 364 days in jail in both cases and the terms will run at the same time. He will also serve nine months of post-release supervision and his driver’s license was revoked for two years.
» Brandi N. Knutson, 44, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine from a Aug. 5 incident. A count of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Knutson also admitted violating her 24-month probation terms in a separate case that stems from a 2019 charge.
Knutson was sentenced to 364 days in jail for both cases and the terms will run at the same time. She was credited with 142 days served.
» Billy Phillips, 51, was sentenced to 270 days in jail for third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction.
Phillips pleaded no contest to the charge Sept. 27, and a count of negligent child abuse with no injury was dismissed in the plea agreement.
He was credited with 79 days served.
» Latonya Tyan, 49, pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine in two separate cases that stems from incidents May 16 and June 1.
She was sentenced to 364 days in jail in each case and the terms will run at the same time.
Tyan also was sentenced to 196 days in jail for violation of the terms of a two-year probation sentence in a separate case. She was credited with 196 days served in that case
» Chase Q. Lenz-Schurr, 22, was sentenced to a year in prison for the attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on Dec. 4, 2020.
» Chanel M. Sterling, 31, pleaded guilty of negligent child abuse and cruel mistreatment of an animal that stems from an incident on July 5, 2020.
Charges of possession of methamphetamine and theft by receiving with a value of $500 or less were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Sterling was sentenced to 24 months of probation.
» Thomas D. Foster, 27, pleaded no contest to a count of theft by unlawful taking, $5,000 or more, in a July 2019 incident. A felony count of burglary was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Foster also pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine in a separate case and a burglary count in a third. Those charges stem from incidents in May and July 2019, respectively.
Charges in two other separate cases were dismissed.
Foster was sentenced to 24 months of specialized substance abuse supervision.
» Luke C. Ressegieu, 32, pleaded guilty of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person on Aug. 20.
He was sentenced to 24 months of SSAS probation.
» Nicholas J. Collins, 31, pleaded no contest to counts of domestic assault intentionally causing body injury and first-degree false imprisonment from a June 15 incident.
Charges of assault by strangulation or suffocation and intentional child abuse with no injury were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Collins received a 12-month probation term.
» Roxanne S. Duran, 47, of Maxwell, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon on May 3. A charge of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Duran was sentenced to 30 days in jail and credited with 11 days served.
» Javin J. Newbrey, 26, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession or receipt of a stolen firearm, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of methamphetamine.
The charges all stem from a Nov. 4 incident.
Newbrey also pleaded not guilty to a felony count of shoplifting with a value of $500 or less — third offense in a separate case on the same date.
A status hearing for both cases was set for Jan. 10.
» Kelub J. Ray, 50, pleaded guilty to felony counts of burglary and possessing burglar’s tools in a Sept. 21 incident.
Charges in two separate cases were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Ray is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 10.
» Steven R. Whitbeck, 35, pleaded not guilty of shoplifting with a value of $500 or less — third offense.
A Jan. 31 status hearing was scheduled.
» Lucas Partain, 36, pleaded not guilty of theft by unlawful taking, $501-$1,499, on Aug. 26.
Partain also pleaded not guilty to a charge of burglary in a separate case that stems from a Sept. 15 incident.
A status hearing for both cases was scheduled for Jan. 10.
» Anthony L. Walker Jr., 27, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, pleaded not guilty to two charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in a June 30 incident.
A Feb. 14 status hearing was scheduled.
» Nathan A. Padgett, 32, of Ogallala, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 29, 2020.
A Feb. 14 status hearing was scheduled.
» Lee I. Julian, 38, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
All four charges stem from a Oct. 2 incident.
A Jan. 10 status hearing was scheduled.
» Calvin L. Theus, 37, pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine on Oct. 27.
A Dec. 20 status hearing was scheduled.