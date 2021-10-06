Witness who was in the car while victim was shot testifies in North Platte murder case

Devan Hovden was seated just feet away when Brett Torres was shot multiple times while getting out of his SUV to confront his ex-girlfriend.
Hovden was the third witness on Wednesday, the second day of Keith Allen’s murder trial in Lincoln County District Court, and testified for just under two hours.
Allen, 44, is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in Torres’ death May 22, 2020.
Hovden was a passenger in Torres’ green Chevrolet Tahoe when he followed a blue Ford Focus and parked alongside it in an alley near Allen’s house on the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
Torres wanted to speak to Amanda Beall, who was driving the Focus. Hovden testified that Allen, who was a passenger in the Focus, yelled, “Get the f--- out of here. Keep going.” Hovden said Torres ignored that and started to move out of his vehicle.
Hovden said Torres had one foot out of the Tahoe and the other on the running board when he was shot. Hovden said he counted five gunshots in rapid succession. He said he ducked and covered his head and then sat back up as Torres slumped back into the vehicle and said, “He shot me. Help me.”
North Platte Police Investigator Roger Freeze later testified that he recorded four gunshot wounds to Torres’ upper left thigh, three in his lower abdomen, and one each in his left side and upper left arm.
In addition, he noted several exit wounds on Torres’ buttocks and one entrance wound on the side of his left shoe with an exit wound in the heel.
The jury was shown the clothing that Torres was wearing, including a tattered and blood-stained tank-top undershirt that had four bullet holes and boxer shorts that had four bullet holes in the front and six in the back.
Hovden testified that he left Torres’ home in the late morning May 22 in the Tahoe with Torres, who had asked if he wanted to drive around and listen to music. Hovden said Torres seemed preoccupied and was texting throughout the drive. At one point, he said, they remained at a stop sign at the corner of B and Chestnut for about two to five minutes as Torres completed a text message.
Hovden said Torres passed Beall’s vehicle, headed the opposite direction, near Chestnut and A Street, and the tires squealed as Torres pulled a U-turn to follow the Focus.
A later witness, Rosendo Duran, testified that he was outside his apartment near the corner of Second and Chestnut and on the phone with an insurance agent when he heard two voices he did not recognize arguing loudly.
He said a man with a deeper voice said, “Get out of the vehicle, I’m going to beat your ass.” That was shortly followed by four or five gunshots, he testified.
Hovden testified that after the shooting, he rolled out of the passenger door and had moved to the front of the SUV when he saw Allen in front of his residence. Hovden said he briefly made eye contact with Allen before Allen started to head up the steps into the house.
Hovden said he called 911 as he started to run north on Chestnut. He paused as Torres’ black lab, Rock, which had been in the Tahoe as well, caught up to him. Hovden said he picked up the 40-pound dog and continued to sprint up Chestnut.
Law enforcement stopped him around Third and Chestnut.
Police Officer Jay Meduna said Hovden was out of breath, pale and sweaty, and kept looking back toward Allen’s residence.
“He had a tough time explaining what happened,” Meduna said. “He was just very emotional.”
Hovden said he was running to Bruce Furniture and Flooring, where he had previously worked and still knew a number of employees.
One of Allen’s attorneys, Todd Lancaster, asked Hovden why he didn’t head to the Sheriff’s Office or the Federal Building, both of which were closer.
Hovden said he was nervous and scared, and his thought was just to get to a safe location as fast as possible.
Lancaster also questioned Hovden about inconsistencies between what he told police and his testimony Wednesday. He also asked what Hovden expected would happen when the Tahoe pulled into the alley.
Hovden said he anticipated that Torres would talk to Beall, but added that Torres could have been upset seeing another man riding with his ex-girlfriend.
“I would be upset too,” Hovden said.
Lancaster asked if he believed an assault could happen and if Torres — who was around 6-foot-4 and more than 300 pounds — had a reputation for being aggressive and violent.
“He wasn’t known for it, but he wouldn’t back down if someone challenged him,” Hovden said.
Officer Adam Charter transported Allen to the Lincoln County Detention Center. He also collected Allen’s clothing and took photographs, including of dried blood on the palm side of Allen’s fingers.
Charter also rode along in an ambulance to Great Plains Health after Allen complained of chest pains.
It was in the hospital that Allen was told that Torres was dead. Charter said Allen was somewhat emotional but also stated in a matter-of-fact manner that “he had warned (Torres) and given him a chance.”
