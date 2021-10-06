Witness who was in the car while victim was shot testifies in North Platte murder case

Hovden testified that after the shooting, he rolled out of the passenger door and had moved to the front of the SUV when he saw Allen in front of his residence. Hovden said he briefly made eye contact with Allen before Allen started to head up the steps into the house.

Hovden said he called 911 as he started to run north on Chestnut. He paused as Torres’ black lab, Rock, which had been in the Tahoe as well, caught up to him. Hovden said he picked up the 40-pound dog and continued to sprint up Chestnut.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Law enforcement stopped him around Third and Chestnut.

Police Officer Jay Meduna said Hovden was out of breath, pale and sweaty, and kept looking back toward Allen’s residence.

“He had a tough time explaining what happened,” Meduna said. “He was just very emotional.”

Hovden said he was running to Bruce Furniture and Flooring, where he had previously worked and still knew a number of employees.

One of Allen’s attorneys, Todd Lancaster, asked Hovden why he didn’t head to the Sheriff’s Office or the Federal Building, both of which were closer.

Hovden said he was nervous and scared, and his thought was just to get to a safe location as fast as possible.