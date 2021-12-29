 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman arrested after stabbing at North Platte hotel
0 Comments

Woman arrested after stabbing at North Platte hotel

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
gavel and justice scales
GETTY IMAGES

A 40-year-old Washington woman faces multiple charges in connection with a stabbing Monday at the North Platte Inn and Suites.

Nichole E. Wright made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court Wednesday morning. She is charged with second-degree domestic assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony, as well as two misdemeanor charges of negligent child abuse with no injury.

Judge Joel Jay set her bond at 10% of $75,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Jan. 6.

According to court documents, North Platte Police Department officers responded to Great Plains Health in regard to a male who had a stab wound to his right calf, and the investigation led back to the hotel on South Dewey Street.

Wright admitted that she was responsible for the injury, and led the officers to a sink in her room, where an 8-inch foldable lock blade knife was submerged in water, according to the documents.

Wright was taken to the police station for an interview, where she told officers she had stabbed the man because he had assaulted her. Wright had marks on her neck and a broken blood vessel in one of her eyes, but officers noted that the injuries appeared to be several days old.

She then said the man had choked her before Monday.

Wright was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center.

Two young children were taken into protective custody and turned over to Health and Human Services for placement as it was determined that both Wright and the man had been drinking, according to the court records.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Lion King'-themed baby shower goes viral on TikTok

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News