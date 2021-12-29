Woman arrested after stabbing at North Platte hotel

A 40-year-old Washington woman faces multiple charges in connection with a stabbing Monday at the North Platte Inn and Suites.

Nichole E. Wright made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court Wednesday morning. She is charged with second-degree domestic assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony, as well as two misdemeanor charges of negligent child abuse with no injury.

Judge Joel Jay set her bond at 10% of $75,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Jan. 6.

According to court documents, North Platte Police Department officers responded to Great Plains Health in regard to a male who had a stab wound to his right calf, and the investigation led back to the hotel on South Dewey Street.

Wright admitted that she was responsible for the injury, and led the officers to a sink in her room, where an 8-inch foldable lock blade knife was submerged in water, according to the documents.

Wright was taken to the police station for an interview, where she told officers she had stabbed the man because he had assaulted her. Wright had marks on her neck and a broken blood vessel in one of her eyes, but officers noted that the injuries appeared to be several days old.