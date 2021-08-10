 Skip to main content
Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI near Wellfleet in vehicle later reporteed stolen
A 32-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence just north of Wellfleet early Tuesday morning in a vehicle that was later reported stolen.

According to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release:

Deputies responded at 6:45 a.m. to a report of a vehicle parked partially in the lane of traffic on U.S. Highway 83.

The lone occupant of the vehicle was asleep in the driver’s seat and underwent a field sobriety test.

A subsequent investigation found the 2014 white Jeep Compass she was driving was reported stolen out of Mission, South Dakota.

She was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center.

