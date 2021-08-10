Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI near Wellfleet in vehicle later reporteed stolen

A 32-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence just north of Wellfleet early Tuesday morning in a vehicle that was later reported stolen.
According to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release:
Deputies responded at 6:45 a.m. to a report of a vehicle parked partially in the lane of traffic on U.S. Highway 83.
The lone occupant of the vehicle was asleep in the driver’s seat and underwent a field sobriety test.
A subsequent investigation found the 2014 white Jeep Compass she was driving was reported stolen out of Mission, South Dakota.
She was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center.
