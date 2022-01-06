Woman charged with stabbing man in North Platte hotel waives preliminary hearing

A 40-year-old Washington woman, charged with stabbing a man at a North Platte hotel Dec. 27, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday morning.

The motion was made during an appearance in Lincoln County Court, and the case was bound over to district court.

Nichole E. Wright is charged with second-degree domestic assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and two misdemeanor charges of negligent child abuse with no injury.

She remains at the Lincoln County Detention Center. Her bail was reduced by half during the court appearance and is now set at 10% of $37,500.

According to court documents, North Platte police officers responded to Great Plains Health, where a man had a stabbing wound to his right calf, and the investigation led back to a hotel on South Dewey Street.

Wright admitted that she was responsible for the injury and led the officers to a sink in her room where an 8-inch foldable lock blade knife was located submerged in water.

Wright was interviewed at the police station, where she said she had stabbed the man because he had assaulted her.