Woman faces felony after allegedly threatening resident, law enforcement with pellet gun
Woman faces felony after allegedly threatening resident, law enforcement with pellet gun

A 45-year-old woman is charged with multiple counts after she entered the basement of a North Platte home Monday afternoon and later brandished what turned out to be a pellet gun first at the resident and then law enforcement officers.

Destenye L. Hewitt made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Tuesday afternoon. She is charged with a felony count of making terrorist threats, and also a misdemeanor for resisting arrest. Judge Joel Jay set bail at 10% of $50,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for April 1.

Hewitt remains confined at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

According to court documents:

Two North Platte Police Department officers responded to a report of an unknown female inside a home on the 700 block of West 11th Street.

The resident told the officers that he was in his garage when he heard a voice coming from inside of the house. He went to check and found Hewitt in his basement. When he asked why she was in his house, he said Hewitt pulled out a gun, pointed it and threatened to shoot him.

The man then left the residence and called for help.

The officers entered the basement and called out for Hewitt to drop the weapon and show her hands. Hewitt was seated at a desk with the weapon in her hands, resting on her leg.

She did not respond to several commands from the officers and stated that she was going to shoot. At one point, one of the officers used a taser and only one probe hit her. Hewitt then stood up and moved toward a doorway in the basement with the gun still in her hand, officers said.

Officers used a taser again and both probes struck and incapacitated her.

She dropped the weapon and fell back into a couch behind her but still refused to comply to commands to put her hands to her side. After a third use of the taser, the officers were able to force her into handcuffs.

Hewitt resisted as officers walked her to the squad car and was later uncooperative at the detention center as staff had to forcefully move her into a cell.

Hewitt told the officers she was looking for the woman who stole her dog and was going to “shoot her in the temple.”

Given her demeanor, it was noted that Hewitt was likely under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.

