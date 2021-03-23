Woman faces felony after allegedly threatening resident, law enforcement with pellet gun

She did not respond to several commands from the officers and stated that she was going to shoot. At one point, one of the officers used a taser and only one probe hit her. Hewitt then stood up and moved toward a doorway in the basement with the gun still in her hand, officers said.

Officers used a taser again and both probes struck and incapacitated her.

She dropped the weapon and fell back into a couch behind her but still refused to comply to commands to put her hands to her side. After a third use of the taser, the officers were able to force her into handcuffs.

Hewitt resisted as officers walked her to the squad car and was later uncooperative at the detention center as staff had to forcefully move her into a cell.

Hewitt told the officers she was looking for the woman who stole her dog and was going to “shoot her in the temple.”

Given her demeanor, it was noted that Hewitt was likely under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.

More by Tim Johnson

