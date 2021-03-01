Woman pleads not guilty to second-degree murder charge in November stabbing death case

Harlie E. Saathoff pleaded not guilty Monday to a second-degree murder charge in the alleged stabbing death of her boyfriend on Nov. 12.
In Lincoln County District Court, Saathoff, 20, also pleaded not guilty to use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the death of Bryce D. Wood, 20.
The murder charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Saathoff’s court appearance comes after Judge Richard Birch overruled a plea in abatement for Saathoff last week. Her attorney Robert Lindemeier argued that the stabbing and result were unintentional and did not meet the standards for second-degree murder.
On Monday, Lindemeier filed motions for discovery and depositions in the case and also for experts in psychology and domestic abuse.
A May 3 status hearing was scheduled.
Also on Monday, Robert D. Smith, 44, of Hershey, pleaded not guilty to four felonies that stem from a Dec. 1 incident in which he allegedly abducted his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint and later staged a six-hour standoff with law enforcement.
Smith pleaded not guilty of kidnapping, using a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and violation of a protection order.
The kidnapping charge was filed as a Class 1A felony that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
A May 3 status hearing was scheduled.
In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» A 42-year-old Maxwell man pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted incest that stems from a Jan. 16 arrest.
The North Platte Telegraph is withholding the man’s name to protect the victim’s identity. He is scheduled for a May 3 status hearing.
» Eric Adams, 43, admitted violating his 24-month probation term in January.
Adams was sentenced to probation in September for second-degree false imprisonment and domestic assault by threatening partner in a menacing manner on Feb. 22, 2020.
Adams was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited with time served.
» Latonya Tyan, 48, pleaded no contest to a felony count of possession of methamphetamine that stems from a drug raid by law enforcement on a North Twin Lakes Road residence Sept. 2.
Tyan was sentenced to 24 months of specialized substance abuse supervision.
» Lisa M. Garrett, 50, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by taking with a value of between $500 and $1,500.
The charge stems from a Jan. 4 incident.
Garrett was sentenced to 30 days in jail and credited with time served. She also received a 12-month probation term.
» Justin M Duca, 24, pleaded no contest to a felony burglary charge that stems from a Dec. 28 incident at two properties in Lincoln County.
Duca’s sentence was deferred as he was accepted into the problem-solving court program.
» Tyrah L. Spotts, 22, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted burglary from an Aug. 20, 2019, incident.
Spotts’ sentence was deferred as she has been accepted into the problem-solving court program.
» Mason M. Shavlik, 26, pleaded no contest to a charge of domestic assault with a prior conviction in a Nov. 7 incident.
A count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Shavlik was previously sentenced on a domestic assault charge in July 2019.
He is scheduled to be sentenced May 3.
» William G. Dimas, 25, pleaded no contest to a count of first-degree false imprisonment and domestic assault-intentionally causing bodily injury.
Two other counts were dismissed in the plea agreement from the March 19 incident — assault by strangulation or suffocation and committing intentional child abuse with no injury.
In addition, he pleaded no contest to a count of possession of methamphetamine in a separate case on July 30.
A count of possession of suboxone was dismissed in the plea agreement, as was a case from a Oct. 5 incident.
Dimas was charged with assault by strangulation or suffocation, and two counts of domestic assault with intentionally causing bodily injury in that case.
Dimas is scheduled to be sentenced May 3.
» Robbie E. Wright, 38, pleaded no contest to a felony of failing to update law enforcement or falsifying a form as a registered sex offender that comes from a July 13 arrest. A second count with the same charge was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Wright also pleaded no contest to an amended count of attempted distribution of methamphetamine in a separate case that stems from a June 10 incident.
He is scheduled to be sentenced May 3.
» Terrence W. Alexander, 24, pleaded guilty to amended charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine from a Oct. 7 incident.
He is scheduled to be sentenced May 3.
» Joseph A. Hughes, 49, pleaded no contest to an amended count of driving under the influence with blood alcohol content of .15 or higher — first offense, and a charge of failure to stop and render aid at a crash.
The charge stems from a Aug. 29 incident.
He is scheduled to be sentenced May 17.
» Martin P. Ramos, 47, pleaded no contest to two felony counts of violating a protection order that stem from incidents on both April 25 and Oct. 11.
A charge of possession of a controlled substance of methamphetamine for a third case on April 17, was dismissed in the plea agreement.
He is scheduled to be sentenced May 3.
» Robert B. Lawrence, 52, and Cristina L. Cardenas, 57, each pleaded not guilty to three felonies resulting from a search served at an East E Street residence on Aug. 17.
Both pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and possession of money used in a felony. Marijuana and THC products were found in the residence, according to court documents, along with a .22-caliber Mossberg rifle and nine boxes of ammunition and $391 in cash.
An April 19 status hearing was scheduled for both defendants.
» Tyler Oliver, 24, pleaded not guilty of use of a firearm to commit a felony, terroristic threats, assault with causing bodily injury to a person and committing negligent child abuse with no injury.
The four charges stem from a Sept. 4 incident.
An April 19 status hearing was scheduled.
» Joshua A. Richards, 32, pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to report every six months as a registered sex offender and second-degree trespassing.
Both charges come from a Jan. 19 incident. A May 3 status hearing was scheduled.
» Michael A Leibrandt, 53, pleaded no contest to an amended felony count of possession of a defaced firearm.
He was originally charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in a July 22 incident.
Leibrandt is scheduled to be sentenced May 3.
» James B. Thill, 26, of Sutherland, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction that stems from a Jan. 10 incident.
An April 19 status hearing was scheduled for Thill, who was previously convicted on a domestic violence charge in May 2019.
» Beau M. Bagnell, 31, pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level of .15 or higher, leaving the scene of an accident and refusing to submit to a test-third offense. An April 19 status hearing was scheduled.
» David A. Stauffer, 29, pleaded not guilty to charges of possessing a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.
The charges stem from a Jan. 18 incident. An April 19 status hearing was scheduled.
» Christopher Bornschein, 31, pleaded not guilty to possession of a stolen firearm. An April 19 status hearing was set for the Jan. 18 incident as well as a separate case in which he is charged with violating the conditions of his probation.
» Jordan L. Bohman, 24, pleaded not guilty of a felony stalking charge — second offense in a Dec. 20 incident.
A May 3 status hearing was scheduled.