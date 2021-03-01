Woman pleads not guilty to second-degree murder charge in November stabbing death case

In addition, he pleaded no contest to a count of possession of methamphetamine in a separate case on July 30.

A count of possession of suboxone was dismissed in the plea agreement, as was a case from a Oct. 5 incident.

Dimas was charged with assault by strangulation or suffocation, and two counts of domestic assault with intentionally causing bodily injury in that case.

Dimas is scheduled to be sentenced May 3.

» Robbie E. Wright, 38, pleaded no contest to a felony of failing to update law enforcement or falsifying a form as a registered sex offender that comes from a July 13 arrest. A second count with the same charge was dismissed in the plea agreement.

Wright also pleaded no contest to an amended count of attempted distribution of methamphetamine in a separate case that stems from a June 10 incident.

He is scheduled to be sentenced May 3.

» Terrence W. Alexander, 24, pleaded guilty to amended charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine from a Oct. 7 incident.

He is scheduled to be sentenced May 3.