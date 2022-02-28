Woman who stole jewelry from Maxwell-area home won't serve time in jail

A 28-year-old Maxwell woman was given another opportunity rather than a jail term from a judge in Lincoln County District Court on Monday.

Kaitlyn C. Blaesi received 30 months of probation instead of the suggested incarceration term during her sentencing on a felony burglary charge this past August.

Blaesi took about $11,000 worth of jewelry from a residence just south of Maxwell last July and then sold some of the goods and attempted to pawn others in the case.

Blaesi pleaded no contest to the charge on Nov. 8.

While probation was not recommended in the pre-sentence investigation, Judge Richard Birch still went with it.

He pointed to the Blaesi’s employment status, her pursuit of a degree, the rehab and counseling sessions she has gone through and her established support system as reasons for his decision.

“I’m giving you another chance,” Birch told Blaesi. “But you are working your way toward the end of chances.”

In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):

» Jordan L. Bohman, 25, admitted to violating conditions of an 18-month probation term.

Bohman received a term of 364 days in jail for counts of stalking and false imprisonment. The sentences will run one after another and he was credited with 330 days served.

» Rodney J. Hasbrouck, 36, of Kearney, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 11.

Hasbrouck was sentenced to 360 days in jail and credited with 22 days served.

» Katie R. Schumacher, 24, pleaded guilty to possession of lorazapam on Jan. 3, and another possession charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Schumacher was sentenced to 240 days in jail and credited with 56 days served.

» Jennifer L. Rivas, 40, will serve 36 months of specialized substance abuse supervision probation for a felony count of intentional child abuse with no injury.

» Stanley R. Russell, 55, pleaded guilty to amended charges of driving with a revoked license, and driving under the influence.

He was sentenced to 180 days on the revocation charge and had his license suspended for 15 years.

He received a 60-day term for driving under the influence and the sentence for the two counts will run at the same time.

He was credited with 115 days served.

» Joseph A. Hughes, 50, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of third-degree domestic assault.

He received 270 days in jail and was credited with 41 days served.

Hughes also admitted to violating the conditions of his nine-month post-release supervision in a separate case

He received a term of 270 days and the terms for the two cases will run at the same time.

» Michael Stroble, 29, admitted to violations of his nine-month probation term in three separate cases.

Stroble was sentenced to 210 days for each case and credited with 52 days served.

The sentences will run at the same time.

» Glenn D. Brown, 31, admitted to violation of the conditions of his nine-month post-release supervision.

Brown was sentenced to 193 days in jail and credited with 17 days served.

» Chelsea Eldridge, 34, admitted to violations of her 18-month probation term.

Eldridge was sentenced to 90 days in jail and credited with 53 days served.

» Amy L. Corter, 49, was sentenced to 115 days in jail for violation of her six-month probation term.

The probation stemmed from an initial charge of theft by deception with a value of $501 to $1,499.

Corter was credited with 65 days served.

» Megan R. Bitterman, 42, pleaded no contest to a count of possession of methamphetamine on Oct. 27. A second possession count was dismissed in the plea agreement.

Bitterman received an 18-month probation term.

» Matthew L. McCarthy, 44, pleaded no contest to a felony count of making terroristic threats on March 31, 2021.

Two other charges were dismissed in the plea agreement along with charges in a separate case.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 25.

» Tionna M. Bouback, 35, pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of intentional child abuse with no injury that stem from a Oct. 1 incident.

An April 25 status hearing was scheduled.

» Samuel S. Buck, 27, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of driving under the influence with two prior convictions. A May 9 status hearing was scheduled.

» Michelle H. Carrizales, 38, of Hershey, admitted to violating conditions that led to her removal from the problem-solving court program.

Carrizales is scheduled to be sentenced on April 25 in two cases that were deferred with her acceptance into the program.

» Calvin L Theus, 37, admitted to violating conditions that led to his removal from the problem-solving court program.

Theus is scheduled to be sentenced on April 11 in two cases that were previously deferred.

» Jerry W. Smolik, 59, pleaded not guilty to charges of assault by strangulation or suffocation, and third-degree domestic assault.

An April 25 status hearing was scheduled.

» Shaun Ramey, 33, of Wellfleet, pleaded guilty to counts of an unlawful discharge of a firearm and making terroristic threats on Nov. 28.

Three other charges in the case were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Ramey is scheduled to be sentenced on April 25.

» Mason C. Amweg, 24, pleaded no contest to amended charges of false reporting and leaving the scene of an accident on Jan. 24, 2021.

Amweg is scheduled to be sentenced on May 9.

» Kristi M. Downer, 40, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of first degree forgery and second-degree forgery/with a value of $1,500 to $5,000.

Downer is accused of attempting to cash two government-issued stimulus checks on Dec. 16, 2021, that were made out to another individual.

A May 9 status hearing was scheduled.

» Robert J. Pluard, 39, pleaded not guilty to a charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult on July 7, 2021.

Pluard also pleaded not guilty to a felony count of second-degree assault in a separate case on the same day.

An April 25 status hearing was scheduled for both cases.

» Thomas P. Smith Jr., 43, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of intentional child abuse with no injury .

A May 9 status hearing is scheduled.

» Dylan J. Shaw, 20, pleaded no contest to a felony burglary charge that stems from a May 21 incident. A theft charge was dismissed in the plea agreement.

He also pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in a separate case.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 9. ​

More by Tim Johnson

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.