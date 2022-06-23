 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Crowd savors local flavors at Taps and Tunes

  • 0

The crowd appeared to enjoy the open air, the shade and the music wafting its way across the Wild West Arena floor at Taps and Tunes on Thursday.

Big Dan and the Jelly Stingers played music while patrons moved from tent to tent sampling some of the best beer and whiskey in Nebraska.

Bob Negley, Nebraskaland Days board member, said the folks were also able to watch the construction of the big stage for Friday and Saturday’s Viaero Summer Jam concerts.

“We like the openness of the arena floor and the history that has taken place there over the years,” Negley said. “We used to do 500 tickets and now we were able to expand to 650.”

The tickets sold out for the fourth year in a row, Negley said.

“We have 13 different breweries that have their products here,” Negley said. “On site, there are 11 breweries with a couple selling two different brands.”

The weather was perfect and the beer tasted good, according to Devin and Sandi Ruff of Stapleton.

People are also reading…

“We won the tickets from American Family,” Sandi said. “We have sampled ‘a few’ of the beers.”

Sandi said her favorite came from Kincaider Brewing Company.

“Strawberry-rhubarb was my favorite,” Sandi said. “I like the fruit beer.”

Devin had a different outlook for his favorite.

“All of them,” Devin said. “They’re cold and tasty.”

This was their first experience at Taps and Tunes and they said the attendance was just right — “not too many” people.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deuel County clerk arrested

Deuel County clerk arrested

Authorities arrested the Deuel County clerk Tuesday, accusing her of purchasing more than $18,000 worth of personal items with the county’s credit card.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Sniff summit: Thousands of dogs descend on Madrid for World Dog Show

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News