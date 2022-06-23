Crowd savors local flavors at Taps and Tunes

The crowd appeared to enjoy the open air, the shade and the music wafting its way across the Wild West Arena floor at Taps and Tunes on Thursday.

Big Dan and the Jelly Stingers played music while patrons moved from tent to tent sampling some of the best beer and whiskey in Nebraska.

Bob Negley, Nebraskaland Days board member, said the folks were also able to watch the construction of the big stage for Friday and Saturday’s Viaero Summer Jam concerts.

“We like the openness of the arena floor and the history that has taken place there over the years,” Negley said. “We used to do 500 tickets and now we were able to expand to 650.”

The tickets sold out for the fourth year in a row, Negley said.

“We have 13 different breweries that have their products here,” Negley said. “On site, there are 11 breweries with a couple selling two different brands.”

The weather was perfect and the beer tasted good, according to Devin and Sandi Ruff of Stapleton.

“We won the tickets from American Family,” Sandi said. “We have sampled ‘a few’ of the beers.”

Sandi said her favorite came from Kincaider Brewing Company.

“Strawberry-rhubarb was my favorite,” Sandi said. “I like the fruit beer.”

Devin had a different outlook for his favorite.

“All of them,” Devin said. “They’re cold and tasty.”

This was their first experience at Taps and Tunes and they said the attendance was just right — “not too many” people.

