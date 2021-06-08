Curious about what's being built in North Platte? Check out our interactive map

Summer’s here. COVID-19 is fading. And North Platte is building.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

New homes, apartments and commercial buildings are taking shape around town while local debates have highlighted big projects like the proposed Sustainable Beef LLC plant and Platte River Mall’s newly approved redevelopment.

The housing projects include the latest ventures by North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity and Lincoln County Community Redevelopment Corp., as well as three larger developments approved for public and private incentives before the pandemic arrived in March 2020.

Expansion of Pacific Place Apartments, begun last year, is nearly complete. New apartments approved just before COVID-19 have begun rising near West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard.

Finally, construction is accelerating in a 37-home development at West Philip and Dixie avenues launched in 2018.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.