Current world events give musical ‘Anastasia’ new meaning for North Platte High school actors

Neither the cast nor director Leah Purdy imagined what would transpire on the world stage when “Anastasia” was selected for the North Platte High School spring musical.

“We never, ever could have foreseen, when we chose this last spring,” Purdy said, “that we would be where we are right now.”

The musical production offers a glimpse into life in Russia during the revolutions of the early 1900s, focusing on a young woman who may be the sole survivor of the Russian royal family.

Purdy said current events made the musical more educational for the cast.

“Their acting has grown by leaps and bounds because they’ve been able to connect with unfortunate real-world events,” Purdy said.

Cast members Carly Purdy, Thomas Ramsey, Breanna Lundgreen and Drew Carlson offered their insights on the musical itself, as well as how it has opened their vision.

“This show kind of sheds a light on what happens behind the scenes in Russia,” Ramsey said. “Like in politics today, they don’t really show behind the scenes. It’s all like the face of the government and all about Vladimir (Putin) and all that.”

Lundgreen said one common theme that sticks out is trying to be a good human.

“There’s so much sad stuff that goes on,” Lundgreen said. “One of the characters that I really like is Gleb because he just has such a big back story. There’s so much that he’s gone through in every scene and like the choices that he makes, I think I really admire that he stands up for what he believes.”

All four actors agreed their favorite song is “Stay, I Pray You.”

“It’s such a cute song, and like the meaning is so (deep),” Lundgreen said. “If you think about what the characters are going through leaving their homeland, they’re leaving something that’s terrible, the situation that they’re in, but they’ve lived there their whole life and it’s hard to leave it behind.”

Carly Purdy plays the lead character, Anastasia.

“I see a lot of similarities in my personality and her personality,” Carly said. “She’s a little more outspoken than I am, but she’s like strong-willed and knows what she wants and does what she wants.”

Carly said the thing she takes away from the musical is “standing up for what you believe in and fighting for what you want.”

Ramsey and Carlson play con men who are trying to take advantage of Anastasia.

“I play Dmitry — he’s a bit of a street rat so he’s rough around the edges and he’s like very sarcastic and that kind of mixture,” Ramsey said. “I’m kind of similar to that.”

Carlson plays the character Vlad.

“I’m sort of his partner, but I’m also more of an older gentleman instead of a sly street rat,” Carlson said.

Carlson said Vlad did not grow up on the streets, but was more of a count, someone who is like a royal figure.

“I play Lily and she’s a pretty cool character,” Lundgreen said. “She’s larger than life. Her whole personality is just huge and she doesn’t really care what people think, and she’s just the life of the party.”

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available at showtix4u.com.

Donations will be accepted for Operation USA, an organization that is on the ground in Poland and countries surrounding Ukraine. Leah Purdy said the funds collected will help with the humanitarian work the organization is doing during the current crisis.

