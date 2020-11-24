Curves provides Thanksgiving meal baskets to eight Lincoln Elementary School families

This marks the 18th year that Curves, a women’s health and fitness club, has provided Thanksgiving meal baskets for families who need help in North Platte.

The members of the club donate food and cash for the project, and manager Deana Brown and owner Julie Miles connect with Lincoln Elementary to bless those families.

“We work with the principal there and they pick out families they think could use a little extra help during the holidays,” Brown said. “All of our ladies are so generous and they love to help and donate.”

Brown said with the cash donations, the club buys extra food for the children since they are out of school for the week.

“We get peanut butter and mac and cheese so they have a little extra in the cupboard over the holiday,” Brown said.

A turkey is included in the baskets, which families picked up Tuesday.

“One of our ladies makes homemade pumpkin pies every year,” Brown said. “The baskets have everything from the napkins to the tablecloths to butter and rolls — a full Thanksgiving dinner.”

Brown said due to COVID-19, attendance at Curves has been down. The club normally gives out 12 baskets each Thanksgiving, but with numbers down this year, they were able to put together enough baskets for eight families.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.