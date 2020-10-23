Custom harvesting operation Holy Harvesters to be in Ogallala

Holy Harvesters will bring its custom harvesting operation to the Ogallala area next week if the weather allows, said Christopher Miller, president.

The nonprofit raises money for Catholic education across the state and is looking for farmers who can assist their unique fundraising model that puts crops in the bin and cash in the bank for Catholic schools. Participating farmers can direct up to 25 percent of their harvest fees to the parochial school of their choice.

Miller and his wife, Michelle, started the nonprofit organization after learning the Catholic elementary school attended by their oldest son in Lincoln was closing due to a funding shortfall. With help from friends, family, members of their church and other volunteers, they did a soft launch of the concept last fall and harvested more than 1,000 acres of crops. Even though their son’s school closed, they are working to raise money for other parochial schools facing financial hardship.

“We need farmers who are willing to help us help Catholic schools,” Miller said.