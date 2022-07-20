Dairy goats take the ring — and the ribbons — at Lincoln County Fair

You think showing animals is tough?

Just try showing goats.

Kenlee Fattig, who lives on her parents’ farm south of Brady, managed it well enough Wednesday afternoon to win the grand champion ribbon for yearlings at the Lincoln County Fair’s 4-H Dairy Goat Show.

Even though Stella, her handsome but willful partner, lagged behind their three competitors in the show ring and didn’t care to stick around to finish her handler’s victory interview.

“She’s somewhat wild,” said Kenlee, the 12-year-old daughter of Matt and Holly Fattig.

Because Stella showed well and behaved adequately, Kenlee — who will be a Brady Junior High School seventh-grader in the fall — earned a trip to the Aug. 26-Sept. 5 Nebraska State Fair.

Stella won’t be along for the trip, though: Jerry, a girl goat despite the spelling of her name, will make the trip to Grand Island with Kenlee.

She said Stella isn’t being punished, and she isn’t slated for a livestock animal’s ultimate fate, either. She’ll just stay home.

“You get attached,” Kenlee said.

She started showing animals from her folks’ place as a third-grader four years ago. After a year presenting sheep at the North Platte fair, she switched to goats.

Stella’s one of three goats that the family bought this year for show purposes, Kenlee said. The Fattigs have between 100 and 200 goats besides sheep, cattle and horses.

After four years in the 4-H goat program, Kenlee’s quite familiar with the, uh, special challenges facing competitors who take on goats.

“Sometimes, after we get them off the wash rack, they throw themselves on the ground and then we have to rewash them,” she said.

Otherwise, “making sure we can lead them is a No. 1 priority for us and that they look good. We practice with them a lot.”

If the county fair amounts to local 4-H’ers’ district tournament and the State Fair the state tournament, “progress shows” serve as the regular season for young animal presenters.

At those shows, Kenlee said, “we learn what to do in the ring …”

With that, Stella’s patience was exhausted. Off she went, forcing Kenlee to wrestle her back to finish the interview.

She said the two of them practiced at two progress shows in Colby, Kansas, one in Stockton, Kansas, and a fourth at the North Platte fairgrounds in late June.

When Stella acted up in the county fair’s show ring Wednesday, it was because “she doesn’t like to go by the fans,” Kenlee said.

She nonetheless prevailed over reserve yearling champion Reegan Nickerson; Jayleigh Kramer, who won a purple ribbon; and Destiney Fries, who received a blue ribbon.

After contests in other categories, the 4-H Dairy Goat Show’s overall best-of-show competition followed later Wednesday afternoon.