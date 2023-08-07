A state-of-the-art Daktronics scoreboard with LED screen was installed at Bauer Field Monday morning, helping to enhance the gameday experience for North Platte High School sporting events.

The North Platte Public Schools Foundation partnered with the school district to fund the new scoreboard, installed by Crouch Recreation.

The brand-new Daktronics scoreboard will "revolutionize the game-day atmosphere at Bauer Field," the foundation said in a press release. "Spectators can now enjoy an immersive viewing experience, featuring real-time updates, and dynamic graphics, enhancing their engagement and enjoyment during not only sporting events but some community events."

Nebraskaland Bank is the main sponsor for the project.

“Since starting NebraskaLand Bank 25 years ago, our focus has been to give back to the community and support youth in the markets we serve.” said Mike Jacobson, president and CEO of NebraskaLand Bank “Our first major support for NPPS was to be the lead donor to install field turf at the high school football field. This made the field available to more student activities. The new scoreboard will enhance the game experience and further support our student athletes and the educational opportunities for area youth.”

The Daktronics Scoreboard also presents an educational opportunity for students.

Partnering with Daktronics, the North Platte School District has developed an innovative curriculum with hands-on experience in scoreboard operations, digital display technology, event management, and marketing for students.

This experiential learning program will equip students with real-world skills and create a pathway to future career opportunities.

"We are thrilled to witness the culmination of our collaborative efforts with the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and the generous sponsorship from NebraskaLand Bank," said Superintendent Todd Rhodes. "This Daktronics Scoreboard not only enhances the game-day experience but also serves as an educational asset, fostering a new generation of skilled professionals. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to NebraskaLand Bank and all other sponsors who have made this groundbreaking project possible."

The dedication ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 22. The event will feature representatives from the school district, foundation, NebraskaLand Bank and other sponsors.