Danelle Franzen named COO at Great Plains Health

After a nationwide search, Great Plains Health announced Wednesday that Danelle Franzen is the hospital's new chief operating officer.

Franzen began her professional career at Great Plains Health 28 years ago and has served on the executive team as chief provider network officer since March 2020. She will now be responsible for daily operations of the overall health system.

“Many impressive candidates applied for this role,” CEO Ivan Mitchell said. “What set Danni apart is her deep passion for operations and the success and independence of Great Plains Health. Danni excels with business development, financial operations, strategy execution and more.”

Before joining the executive team, Franzen served as the senior director of ancillary services for six years. In that role, Franzen was responsible for the laboratory, rehab services, home health and hospice, cardiopulmonary services, clinical nutrition and pharmacy.

“My journey at Great Plains Health has been meaningful and I am pleased to take the next step in my career with such an outstanding team,” Franzen says. “The health care field is rapidly evolving, but I look forwarding to exceeding any challenges alongside our board, leadership team, medical staff and employees.”

She began her health care career as a medical laboratory technician at Great Plains Health and has had several positions of increasing responsibility in laboratory and management.

During her tenure, she was instrumental in the implementation of automated instrumentation to improve productivity and efficiency within the Great Plains Health Laboratory.

Franzen earned a master's degree in business administration from Bellevue University in Bellevue. She earned a bachelor's degree in clinical laboratory science from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, and an associate's degree from Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte. In 2021, she received MPCC’s distinguished alumni award.