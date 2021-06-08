Daughters of the American Revolution donates books, bookmarks to North Platte Public Library for Flag Day

In preparation for Flag Day on June 14, Sioux Lookout Chapter of the Nebraska Daughters of the American Revolution has donated two children’s books, flags, and Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag bookmarks to the North Platte Public Library, according to a press release.

The books are appropriate for young children and explain the meaning and significance of the American flag.

Also donated for the adult library is the large-print version of “The Boys In the Boat” by Daniel James Brown, which is the story of the 1936 eight-oar crew team that went to the Olympic Games in Hitler’s Germany. The team was made of farmers, loggers, and shipyard workers attending the University of Washington with little to no experience in competitive scull rowing.

For the children’s library, DAR donated “I’m Your Flag, So Please Treat Me Right,” written by Julia Cook. The book talks about the American flag as a symbol for the American people and how the flag stands for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The author explains the history of the flag with examples of how our it has changed through time as well as explains the proper display of the flag.