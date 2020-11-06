Dawson and Central Nebraska public power districts to explore integration

HOLDREGE — The boards of directors and management of Dawson Public Power District and the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District announced Thursday initial conversations that could lead to a process to explore a mutually beneficial integration of the two public power entities.

“As public power organizations, we want to be transparent about our ideas and efforts as we evaluate how such an arrangement might be beneficial to the customers and stakeholders of both Districts,” said Devin Brundage, Central’s general manager.

The directors of both districts will decide at their respective December board meetings whether to proceed with continued discussions.

“The economic development opportunities for central Nebraska could be extraordinary in an endeavor such as this,” said Gwen Kautz, Dawson PPD’s general manager. “We believe the synergy of both companies could benefit respective customer bases as well as all employees.”

The general managers said the preliminary discussions will help determine if the proposition has sufficient potential to merit an in-depth feasibility study to identify and quantify the scope of benefits to customers and stakeholders of both districts.