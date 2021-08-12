 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dawson County Relay For Life total reaches nearly $19,000
0 comments

Dawson County Relay For Life total reaches nearly $19,000

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nearly $19,000 was raised to fight cancer in the 27th annual Relay for Life of Dawson County in Gothenburg Aug. 6.

Organizers said the theme “2021 — Our Year of Hope” proved to be an inspiration.

“We are very pleased with the turnout and the support we have received throughout Dawson County,” said Mary Harbur, event lead. “Our sincere thank you to sponsors, teams, survivors and donors. You all keep hope alive and strong.”

More than 20 cancer survivors and their families were honored during the first lap led by honorary chairpersons Ron King of Lexington and Michelle Stevens of Kearney, who is a Gothenburg elementary school counselor.

A crowd of 150 Dawson County residents was served during a free-will-offering meal. During the evening, the audience enjoyed watching several teams competing in the cornhole tournament. Music by DJ Steve Clouatre of North Platte provided an upbeat party atmosphere.

As the luminaria candles were lit at dusk, survivor testimonials for King, Stevens and Terri Casper of Lexington were presented. A solemn promise of hope was delivered during the luminaria ceremony presented by Harbur and her husband, Jeff, who encouraged everyone to give their precious gift of time to help family, friends and community.

Donations from this Relay for Life will go to the American Cancer Society.

Current event volunteers have announced that future Relays beginning in 2022 for Dawson County will be dependent on new leadership stepping forward to recruit volunteers and organize the event. Anyone who is interested may contact Harbur by Jan. 1. Call Harbur at 308-529-2205 for more information.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories August 12

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News