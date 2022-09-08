Deaf and Hard of Hearing Commission holds town hall meeting in North Platte

Virtual town halls that started during the COVID-19 pandemic have turned into face-to-face meetings with community members across Nebraska for one state board.

The Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing held an informal gathering on the third floor of the North Platte Public Safety Building Thursday, a night ahead of the nine-member board’s convening here for its quarterly meeting.

It’s the second time the board has met in the western part of the state in the fall. Last year the commission met in Kearney after a series of town hall meetings over Zoom in 2020 that targeted the five communities where the agency has offices: Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, North Platte and Scottsbluff.

The agency’s mission is communication, advocacy and equal access for the deaf and hard of hearing community.

Board Chair Candice Arteaga said through an interpreter that she enjoys the in-person town halls as they allow a chance to connect with individuals and not only educate but also learn from folks.

Arteaga, who has been on the board for six years and in her current position for two, said one of the biggest discussion issues has been the lack of qualified interpreters to meet a high demand. She added it’s not just an issue in rural and urban Nebraska, but also across the country.

It was one of the issues discussed in the hourlong gathering Thursday that was attended not only by commission and staff members, but also educators, first responders and representatives from the Lincoln County 911 Center.

The discussion turned to the methods that individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing use to contact emergency responders, including relay and TTY systems and Smart911.

The latter option removes some communication barriers as the website allows users to create a profile that can include their address, medical information, emergency contact, any disability and communication preferences.

That information then pops up in a 911 center when the user makes an emergency call from a number registered with that profile.

John Wyvill, the NCDHH executive director, touched on first responders’ having a plan for when they arrive on an incident scene in which a person involved is deaf or hard of hearing.

“To prevent poor performance you have to be prepared,” Wyvill said. “I don’t want to sound like one of those ESPN commentators talking about Scott Frost and the Huskers, but what is your communication plan if the person is deaf or hard of hearing? If you don’t have access to an interpreter, what do you do? Do you have a white board, do you have a communication app?”

Kathy Scusa, an NCDHH advocacy specialist who is based in North Platte, also discussed the communication issue. She previously spent nine years with the 911 Center in Lincoln and seven years with the Nebraska State Patrol’s 911 center.

“Seeing the other side of a deaf person trying to communicate with law enforcement, it’s huge. having those (communication) apps on your phone,” said Souza, who covers 25 communities in central Nebraska. “A lot of people think, ‘Oh, everybody who is deaf can lip read.’ Not true.

“The people who can lip read, they are only getting one out of three words and guessing at the rest of the content,” she said. “So that’s a really poor plan to expect somebody to lip read.”