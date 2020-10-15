Death of 2-month-old child investigated

North Platte police are investigating the death of a 2-month-old child Wednesday.
At 12:57 p.m., police officers responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at an apartment in the 1100 block of South Tabor Avenue, according to a media release from police Investigator John Deal. Officers arrived at the same time as EMS.
After being taken to Great Plains Health, the child was pronounced dead at 1:34 p.m.
This incident is under active investigation due to suspicious circumstances, according to the media release. No further information is being released at this time.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.