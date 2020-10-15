 Skip to main content
Death of 2-month-old child investigated
North Platte police are investigating the death of a 2-month-old child Wednesday.

At 12:57 p.m., police officers responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at an apartment in the 1100 block of South Tabor Avenue, according to a media release from police Investigator John Deal. Officers arrived at the same time as EMS.

After being taken to Great Plains Health, the child was pronounced dead at 1:34 p.m.

This incident is under active investigation due to suspicious circumstances, according to the media release. No further information is being released at this time.

