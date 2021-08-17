 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deborah's Legacy in North Platte receives $10K grant from First National Bank of Omaha
0 comments

Deborah's Legacy in North Platte receives $10K grant from First National Bank of Omaha

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

First National Bank of Omaha has awarded a $10,000 Impact Grant to Deborah’s Legacy in North Platte.

Deborah’s Legacy provides support for residential programs, along with educational opportunities, social enterprise employment skills development and support services for women healing from addiction, homelessness and surrounding issues.

FNBO awarded $517,000 in Impact Grants to 24 organizations across Nebraska and western Iowa.

“At FNBO, we envision a future where all our communities are strong and successful. To achieve that vision, every individual must have access to the tools, resources and opportunities that help them improve their overall financial wellbeing,” said Alec Gorynski, vice president, community development and corporate philanthropy. “That’s why our Impact Grant Program focuses on the long-term success of our communities by directing our investments to community partners who are working to create pathways to financial well-being for our neighbors.”

For more information about FNBO’s impact initiatives, visit fnbo.com/impact.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Taliban agree to allow civilian 'safe passage'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News