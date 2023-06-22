One of Nebraskaland Days’ newest events offers glimpses of nature’s warm-weather beauty while fundraising for a local nonprofit.

Tickets remain available at three locations Friday and Saturday for the Deborah’s Legacy Landscape and Garden Tour, which will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days.

Gardens at five North Platte-area residences will be featured, along with the Hoop House at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Research, Extension and Education Center at 348 W. State Farm Road.

Admission of $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger will go to Deborah’s Legacy, a North Platte residential program for homeless women struggling with addiction and “crisis living.”

Suzanne “Sam” Elliott, whose home and garden will be included on the tour, said this weekend’s tours will take place “rain or shine — hopefully shine.”

She said organizers want those touring “to enjoy the Creator and His creation and create awareness and bring funds to Deborah’s Legacy, which does great restorative work in our community.”

Homeowners will answer questions and offer gardening tips, and two Deborah’s Legacy volunteers will be at each home to check ticketed wristbands and offer information about their ministry, Elliott said.

Because of the garden tour’s structure, she added, locations of participating homes are not being released in advance.

That doesn’t apply to the UNL extension center, which is part of the tour but also will welcome members of the public to its gardening research area.

Elliott said UNL certified Master Gardeners will present examples of various types of gardens and answer questions about how to plant and tend them. QR codes at the Hoop House will offer more growing tips.

Tour participants can register during the event to win outdoor-themed prices, she added.

Tickets may be purchased at the Nebraskaland Days office, 2801 Charlie Evans Drive; the main Deborah’s Legacy office, 705 N. Poplar St.; and Bible Supplies at Westfield Shopping Center, 1927 West A St.