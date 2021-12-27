Debra Hand selected to be clerk magistrate in Valentine

Debra Hand, assistant clerk for Cherry County Court, has been selected to serve as clerk magistrate in Valentine. Hand will begin work as clerk magistrate on Jan. 3.

“Deb’s experience working in the county court under outgoing Clerk Magistrate Kay Morrison has prepared her for the challenges of this position,” Trial Court Services Director Sheryl Connolly said in a press release. “She also brings a passion for customer service and has experience in both probation and law enforcement, which broadens her perspective on the legal system and those we serve.”

County court clerk magistrates work under the general direction of the presiding county judge supervising, assigning and directing the work of all staff within the county court. The position carries a high level of responsibility for the people, paperwork, finances and records of the court, the release said. Hand will be responsible to ensure the efficiency of the court’s administrative functions and for investigating and evaluating potential procedural changes.

Hand will work in the 8th Judicial District with fellow clerk magistrates Cristin Fay of Brewster, Roxanne Philben of Ainsworth and Springview, Bert Meschke of Burwell, Bartlett and Ord, Lisa Johnson of St. Paul, Lisa Bower of Greeley, Janelle Mostek of Loup City, Debra Hansen of Taylor and Broken Bow, Laura Reynoldson of O’Neill and Cathy Reiman of Butte and Bassett. Judge James Orr, Judge Tami Schendt and Judge Kale Burdick direct the operations of the county courts of the 8th judicial district.