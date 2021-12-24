Dec. 23, 1944: Canteen Will Celebrate Birthday On Christmas

It will be Merry Christmas to all and a Happy Birthday at the North Platte Canteen Monday.
Three years ago, just 18 days after Pearl Harbor, about a dozen North Platte women opened the first service at the tiny switchman’s shanty under the viaduct.
That day, five troop trains passed thru the city and fruit was distributed to each train.
Monday, the Canteen will observe its third birthday, and what a service they have performed. More than 3,000,000 troops have been welcomed at the center. Nearly 12,000 letters have been received in appreciation of the hospitality shown, plus countless numbers of letters to newspapers, radio and city officials.
Like the small acorn, it “grew and grew and grew.” Today the Canteen will serve between 3,000 and 5,000 servicemen and women passing through North Platte.
It will be a gala day as upwards to 5,000 gifts are distributed to those away from home in the service of their country.
No longer is it an enterprise of a small group of a dozen tireless women. The Honor Roll at the institution now carries 87 names of towns and communities which have combined to make the Canteen the outstanding center it is. Friends from all over the world have sent aid to them: clubs, churches and organizations of every type have helped with the work from far and near.
One of the many Canteen friends is North Platte’s own Bill Jeffers, president of the Union Pacific Railroad. He has accounted for the huge surroundings in the depot: the long tables, the electric dishwasher, the hiring of two full-time janitors and one. large coffee urn, among other things.
Merchants have been very cooperative with service rendered in delivery of the enormous amount of supplies used daily. The Sixth Street Market installed the large walk-in ice-box. Others have done a likewise remarkable job.
Not only the large groups have been friends, either, for there have been schoolchildren and eleven-year-old Gene Slattery, who only yesterday sold a small wagon for $23.24 and turned the proceeds over to the center.
Other youngsters have done other similar jobs, and it has been this combined spirit of helpfulness which has endeared the Canteen in the hearts of all who visit it.
The Canteen has been awarded citations from the Army for meritorious service during wartime (and) the salvage division of the War Production Board for outstanding accomplishment. They have been featured on a nation-wide NBC broadcast and attained world-wide acclaim for their contribution.
From a few dollars worth of fruit distributed some three years ago, the Canteen now averages more than $150 daily in expenditures for supplies, in addition to enormous amounts of donations each day from everywhere.
From those five troop trains of Christmas three years ago, the workers now tend upwards of 25 and 30 trains daily. They are able to accommodate several hundred visitors in a matter of ten minutes. No day passes without incident, and the Canteen has made it possible for an average of 15 boys to have a birthday cake for their birthday.
That these touches of home are appreciated is shown by the huge amount of expressions received daily from the boys themselves. Nation-wide publicity has resulted, and visitors pause in wonder at the tremendous undertaking.
The center is maintained entirely by voluntary contribution, and approximately 40 North Platte ladies are giving their time a day or two each week as officers to regulate the business. An auditing committee composed of Mayor S.P. McFarland, A.W. Tramp and Ira L. Bare take care of the financial end, with Dave Frederick as treasurer.
On Monday, Gibbon will send their supplies and the Ladies Society to the Brotherhood of Locomotive Firemen and Enginemen and the Home Helpers club of North Platte will be serving. ...
Already, more than 3,000 (Christmas) gifts are on hand and the distribution will begin on Christmas Eve and continue until the supply runs out.
(The next paragraph listed the 87 Nebraska and northeast Colorado “Canteen Honor Roll” communities that had contributed supplies, money or volunteer time to the Canteen as of that date. The roll would grow to 125 by closing day on April 1, 1946. — Ed.)
These workers from every neighborhood have worked thru snow and sleet, long hours and short ones, in rain and wind, to see that each person in service receives a bit of cheer and hospitality as they pass thru North Platte. Thousands of tons of supplies have made their brief stop in North Platte a memorable one.
From the more than three million G.I. Joes and Janes who have heard the familiar “Welcome, mister, to the North Platte Canteen” comes the deepest appreciation and greetings for the Christmas season and best wishes for a happy holiday.
— Daily Bulletin, Dec. 23, 1944