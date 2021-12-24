Dec. 23, 1944: Canteen Will Celebrate Birthday On Christmas

From those five troop trains of Christmas three years ago, the workers now tend upwards of 25 and 30 trains daily. They are able to accommodate several hundred visitors in a matter of ten minutes. No day passes without incident, and the Canteen has made it possible for an average of 15 boys to have a birthday cake for their birthday.

That these touches of home are appreciated is shown by the huge amount of expressions received daily from the boys themselves. Nation-wide publicity has resulted, and visitors pause in wonder at the tremendous undertaking.

The center is maintained entirely by voluntary contribution, and approximately 40 North Platte ladies are giving their time a day or two each week as officers to regulate the business. An auditing committee composed of Mayor S.P. McFarland, A.W. Tramp and Ira L. Bare take care of the financial end, with Dave Frederick as treasurer.

On Monday, Gibbon will send their supplies and the Ladies Society to the Brotherhood of Locomotive Firemen and Enginemen and the Home Helpers club of North Platte will be serving. ...

Already, more than 3,000 (Christmas) gifts are on hand and the distribution will begin on Christmas Eve and continue until the supply runs out.