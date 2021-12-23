Dec. 25, 1941: Girls To Assist Canteen Opening At Depot Today

Schedules of troop trains or others carrying soldiers are not released in advance, so a group will be on hand at all times and someone will meet all trains, scheduled or special.

— Daily Bulletin, Dec. 25, 1941

***

Miss Rae Wilson and those who were assisting her in planning for the opening of the soldier’s Canteen today got a real thrill last night when Manager E.B. Wakefield of Woolworth’s sent over a donation of some ten bushel baskets crammed with candies and novelties left from the Christmas sale. Every item will be appreciated by the soldiers, Miss Wilson said. She asks that volunteers from the American Legion Auxiliary and V.F.W. (Veterans of Foreign Wars) auxiliary with cars telephone her this morning if they can assist with the Canteen work today.

Otto Thoelecke was quick to demonstrate yesterday that his heart is in the right place. After hearing Miss Rae Wilson explain the plans for the establishment of a canteen here in a talk before the Rotary club, Otto quickly gave her $5 to assist in the work.

—“’Round the Town with the Prowler,” Daily Bulletin, Dec. 25, 1941

