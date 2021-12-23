Dec. 25, 1941: Girls To Assist Canteen Opening At Depot Today

Editor’s note: In honor of the 80th anniversary of North Platte’s World War II Canteen, The Telegraph is reprinting key stories from Dec. 17-25, 1941, on the Canteen’s inspiration, organization and Christmas Day opening. (The original North Platte Daily Bulletin merged with this newspaper Nov. 1, 1946.)
(The Daily Bulletin’s “ ’Round the Town with the Prowler,” quoted below, was a regular column in that newspaper and for many years in the post-merger Telegraph-Bulletin.)
Miss Rae Wilson last night announced all is in readiness for opening of the Canteen at the Union Pacific station today to bring a little Christmas cheer to soldiers passing thru the city.
The Canteen will open about noon, Miss Wilson said, and workers will be on duty thru the rest of the day.
As a special attraction Miss Lola Sutherland has arranged for a group of girls to be present at the station to distribute holly and evergreen to the soldiers and give them a few good old Christmas carols. The girls will meet all trains during the day.
Schedules of troop trains or others carrying soldiers are not released in advance, so a group will be on hand at all times and someone will meet all trains, scheduled or special.
— Daily Bulletin, Dec. 25, 1941
***
Miss Rae Wilson and those who were assisting her in planning for the opening of the soldier’s Canteen today got a real thrill last night when Manager E.B. Wakefield of Woolworth’s sent over a donation of some ten bushel baskets crammed with candies and novelties left from the Christmas sale. Every item will be appreciated by the soldiers, Miss Wilson said. She asks that volunteers from the American Legion Auxiliary and V.F.W. (Veterans of Foreign Wars) auxiliary with cars telephone her this morning if they can assist with the Canteen work today.
Otto Thoelecke was quick to demonstrate yesterday that his heart is in the right place. After hearing Miss Rae Wilson explain the plans for the establishment of a canteen here in a talk before the Rotary club, Otto quickly gave her $5 to assist in the work.
—“’Round the Town with the Prowler,” Daily Bulletin, Dec. 25, 1941
