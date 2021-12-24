 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Nebraska Truck Center
Dec. 27, 1941: Heavy Rush Of Troop Trains Emphasizes Need For More Canteen Funds
0 comments
top story

Dec. 27, 1941: Heavy Rush Of Troop Trains Emphasizes Need For More Canteen Funds

  • 0

Editor’s note: In honor of the 80th anniversary of North Platte’s World War II Canteen, The Telegraph is reprinting key stories from Dec. 17-25, 1941, on the Canteen’s inspiration, organization and Christmas Day opening. (The original North Platte Daily Bulletin merged with this newspaper Nov. 1, 1946.)

For more of North Platte’s wartime newspaper coverage of the Canteen, see our 2019 book “Canteen: As It Happened,” available for sale at The Telegraph, the Lincoln County Historical Museum and the Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center.

Remembering the North Platte Canteen on its 80th anniversary

“We’re just about broke again,” Miss Rae Wilson said last night as the completely tired-out but happy group of workers operating the Canteen for service men passing thru North Platte stacked their empty baskets and called it a day.

“More donations are needed at once,” Miss Wilson said. “Our supplies now are gone, and we need more funds to carry on this work. Any doubting-Thomas who wonders whether this Canteen is worth while should come to the station when a troop train is in. If you could only see the expression on those boys’ faces, all doubt would disappear.”

Yesterday (Dec. 26), Miss Wilson estimated 1,100 soldiers, sailors and marines were given something by which they will remember North Platte. There were two troop trains during the day, each carrying about 500 soldiers. All trains during the day were met, and another 100 men on them were treated.

“Money isn’t the only kind of donation that is acceptable,” Miss Wilson said. “Yesterday we gave away more than 500 old magazines and newspapers. We want more of them. In addition, we would like to have old games, decks of cards, in fact anything which a man can use to while away long hours on the train.”

The Canteen committee is making arrangements to place in all stores and cafes small boxes which are to be used for the donation of nickels, dimes and quarters. It is hoped the boxes can be installed in many downtown business places over the week-end.

— Daily Bulletin, Dec. 27, 1941

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News