Dec. 27, 1941: Heavy Rush Of Troop Trains Emphasizes Need For More Canteen Funds

Editor’s note: In honor of the 80th anniversary of North Platte’s World War II Canteen, The Telegraph is reprinting key stories from Dec. 17-25, 1941, on the Canteen’s inspiration, organization and Christmas Day opening. (The original North Platte Daily Bulletin merged with this newspaper Nov. 1, 1946.)
“We’re just about broke again,” Miss Rae Wilson said last night as the completely tired-out but happy group of workers operating the Canteen for service men passing thru North Platte stacked their empty baskets and called it a day.
“More donations are needed at once,” Miss Wilson said. “Our supplies now are gone, and we need more funds to carry on this work. Any doubting-Thomas who wonders whether this Canteen is worth while should come to the station when a troop train is in. If you could only see the expression on those boys’ faces, all doubt would disappear.”
Yesterday (Dec. 26), Miss Wilson estimated 1,100 soldiers, sailors and marines were given something by which they will remember North Platte. There were two troop trains during the day, each carrying about 500 soldiers. All trains during the day were met, and another 100 men on them were treated.
“Money isn’t the only kind of donation that is acceptable,” Miss Wilson said. “Yesterday we gave away more than 500 old magazines and newspapers. We want more of them. In addition, we would like to have old games, decks of cards, in fact anything which a man can use to while away long hours on the train.”
The Canteen committee is making arrangements to place in all stores and cafes small boxes which are to be used for the donation of nickels, dimes and quarters. It is hoped the boxes can be installed in many downtown business places over the week-end.
— Daily Bulletin, Dec. 27, 1941