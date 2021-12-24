Dec. 27, 1941: Heavy Rush Of Troop Trains Emphasizes Need For More Canteen Funds

Editor’s note: In honor of the 80th anniversary of North Platte’s World War II Canteen, The Telegraph is reprinting key stories from Dec. 17-25, 1941, on the Canteen’s inspiration, organization and Christmas Day opening. (The original North Platte Daily Bulletin merged with this newspaper Nov. 1, 1946.)

For more of North Platte’s wartime newspaper coverage of the Canteen, see our 2019 book “Canteen: As It Happened,” available for sale at The Telegraph, the Lincoln County Historical Museum and the Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center.

“We’re just about broke again,” Miss Rae Wilson said last night as the completely tired-out but happy group of workers operating the Canteen for service men passing thru North Platte stacked their empty baskets and called it a day.

“More donations are needed at once,” Miss Wilson said. “Our supplies now are gone, and we need more funds to carry on this work. Any doubting-Thomas who wonders whether this Canteen is worth while should come to the station when a troop train is in. If you could only see the expression on those boys’ faces, all doubt would disappear.”