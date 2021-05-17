Decades-long saga comes to a close as Chief Industries purchases North Platte's Iron Eagle Golf Course

“They’re really excited about the project and improving the course’s condition,” he said. “And they felt the best way to accomplish that was to keep the course closed for the 2021 season.”

That also led Chief officials to “move ahead with the purchase now” so they could “speak to potential (golfing) clientele” about their plans, Kibbon added.

Iron Eagle opened in June 1994, four years after voters first spoke on whether North Platte should offer residents a city-owned alternative to private courses.

They rejected a May 1990 proposal that would have had the city buy nine-hole Indian Meadows Golf Course, well south of the river, and add nine more holes on city-owned land across South Buffalo Bill Avenue.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Exactly two years later, voters accepted a plan to build Iron Eagle on land donated by the Glenn Chase family. Family members gave the city a “quit-claim” deed in April 2020 to ease a possible sale.

But the long-quiet South Platte inundated several low-lying holes in June 1995, a scenario repeated in subsequent floods in June 1997, September 2013 and May 2015.