Deer attack at Cody Park sends two North Platte parks employees to the hospital

A North Platte parks employee felt the strength and wrath of a whitetail deer at Cody Park on Wednesday morning.

Parks Supervisor Lyle Minshull said the employee had gone into the enclosure to feed the deer when it attacked him.

“I got a call from dispatch to take care of the situation,” Minshull said. “It didn’t come across to me as a distress thing.”

Minshull said the initial caller believed a deer was having trouble giving birth, but when Minshull arrived at the park, he found a more serious situation.

“I went over there and the deer had the park employee on the ground,” Minshull said. “He was controlling the deer, but the deer did get the employee a couple of times (with his antlers).”

Minshull entered the enclosure to help the employee and the two were able to hold the deer down until more help arrived.

“The Police Department came over and gave us a very good hand,” Minshull said. “I appreciate what those guys do.”

Minshull said when the velvet on deer antlers starts to fall off, it is rutting season, and he believes that’s why the 3-year-old buck became aggressive.