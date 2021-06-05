Demolition begins on the redevelopment of Platte River Mall. Find out what Rev Development's plans are.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That north entrance should be open in the next seven to 10 days,” he said.

Closed up years ago when Herberger’s expanded south, the old entrance and the current main entrance will serve remaining mall businesses for about 16 months.

» Four-story building: By then, Works added, the ground-floor business spaces should be ready for the current mall businesses in the first and largest of an expected 11 new outbuildings.

“We’re securing right now who will be in the four-story building and which locations,” he said.

The fenced-in area represents where the new building itself and its associated parking and landscaping will go, though parking will be shared with the revamped main mall.

“Everything inside the fenced area, we’re going to tear up immediately,” he said.

Rev plans market-rate apartments on the three top floors. They’ll be connected to the ground floor by elevator.

If all goes well, Works said, the new building’s retail spaces will open in June 2022 and the apartments will be available that August.