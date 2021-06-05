Demolition begins on the redevelopment of Platte River Mall. Find out what Rev Development's plans are.

The hardhats have returned to Platte River Mall, three weeks shy of 50 years since their first visit.
Temporary project fencing was installed in quick order Tuesday and Wednesday, starting even before the North Platte City Council formally cleared the way for Rev Development LLC’s $75 million transformation of the 1972 mall.
The first bit of demolition took place Friday morning, when workers pulled down part of a newer wall just south of the old Herberger’s anchor space to temporarily reopen the original northwest entrance.
That happened 49 years and 49 weeks after Idaho developer Harry M. Daum broke ground for “The Mall” on June 25, 1971.
Rev managing partner Mike Works of Lincoln thanked North Platte residents who have enthusiastically backed the project since he and partner Justin Hernandez bought the declining mall in November.
“We haven’t done it yet, but we’ve gotten this far,” Works said of the project’s final city approval. “It wouldn’t have happened if everyone hadn’t been pushing.”
With a council majority in a series of May votes narrow but solid, crews with Empire Fence Netting of Waverly began enclosing the construction site for a new four-story apartment-commercial building Tuesday afternoon before the final council vote.
“We don’t have much time to waste, so we started right away,” Works said. “Notices were sent to all the tenants, so they know what’s going on.”
What’s “going on” will emerge over the next three to four years on the 28-acre site where Daum cut the ribbon and opened the mall on April 12, 1972.
Once re-created, the decaying cornerstone of North Platte’s commercial hub around Interstate 80 will more closely resemble modern open-air shopping centers in Kearney and Grand Island, not to mention Lincoln, Omaha, Denver and beyond.
It’ll welcome new retail and entertainment options to replace nationally known ones lost in rapid-fire order since 2016: J.C. Penney, Herberger’s, Staples, Payless Shoe Source and AMC, all inside the mall, and Shopko just east of it.
Bomgaars opened in the old Shopko building, which sits outside the mall’s current site, after buying it from the bankrupt chain in mid-2019. Ashley HomeStore took over the mall’s Staples anchor space in late 2018.
Except for Ashley, which will remain in the space once occupied by Hinky Dinky and then Safeway, a lot of shuffling lies ahead — and has already begun — for the mall’s remaining businesses.
The mall’s three street entrances — two off South Dewey Street and one off East Philip Avenue — remain open. Traffic bound for Ashley will have to take a slight right from the main entrance past Arby’s, Works said.
While much remains to be settled, here’s what’s known to lie ahead as the mall’s transformation gets under way:
» Already gone: With the main mall area between Ashley and the Buckle first in line for remodeling, two of its businesses have relocated and a third has closed.
Hibbett Sports reopened late last week next to The Salvation Army Family Store in the west end of Riverside Plaza, south of Walmart along East Leota Street.
Dunham’s Sports, a sporting-goods and outdoor retailer, is expected to occupy the first of the outward-opening bays that will replace the old mall’s promenade and the smaller bays lining it on both sides.
The lease agreement with Dunham’s hasn’t been finalized, “but the details have been worked out,” Works said.
Developing Memories Photography has moved to the ground floor of the downtown Canteen District’s Paramount Building. Dollar General has closed its mall store but retains its other store at 705 N. Jeffers St.
Bath & Body Works, the other business now in the future Dunham’s space, will move after July 4 into an empty north-side bay next to Maurices, Works said.
» Northwest entrance: It’s being restored for the time being, Works said, given the coming permanent closure of the southwest entrance as Dunham’s space is prepared.
“That north entrance should be open in the next seven to 10 days,” he said.
Closed up years ago when Herberger’s expanded south, the old entrance and the current main entrance will serve remaining mall businesses for about 16 months.
» Four-story building: By then, Works added, the ground-floor business spaces should be ready for the current mall businesses in the first and largest of an expected 11 new outbuildings.
“We’re securing right now who will be in the four-story building and which locations,” he said.
The fenced-in area represents where the new building itself and its associated parking and landscaping will go, though parking will be shared with the revamped main mall.
“Everything inside the fenced area, we’re going to tear up immediately,” he said.
Rev plans market-rate apartments on the three top floors. They’ll be connected to the ground floor by elevator.
If all goes well, Works said, the new building’s retail spaces will open in June 2022 and the apartments will be available that August.
Also, “we’re considering going ahead right away” with a second apartment-commercial building, he said. It would be built at the far southeast end of the mall property, on a grassy area next to East Francis Street.
» Movie complex: Works said remodeling of the former AMC movie six-plex, closed since COVID-19 arrived in March 2020, should start in mid-month. New operator Golden Ticket Cinemas is aiming for a September reopening, he said.
» Nebraskaland Tire & Service: The longtime tenant of the former J.C. Penney Auto Center, an original 1972 mall outbuilding, will get an all-new store by early 2022 backing up to the neighboring North Platte Inn & Suites’ north wall.
Works said he’s glad to have the regional tire chain agree to stay at the mall. “They have been good to us,” he said. “They’re getting a great deal, but they’ve said, ‘Yes, we’ll move.’”
The four-story building’s footprint has been moved slightly east so its construction can proceed while Nebraskaland Tire’s new store is built, Works said.
Three current mall outbuildings — the tire store, the Arby’s restaurant and the former bank drive-in near East Philip — are slated for demolition. The current Arby’s also is an original 1972 outbuilding.
The Verizon Wireless building will remain, while the old Mann Theatres 3/Aaron’s building is separately owned.
» Dewey restaurants: Works said he and Hernandez hope for an all-new Arby’s to be one of a half-dozen fast-food or sit-down restaurants on the mall’s South Dewey side.
Letters of intent have been sent to two restaurant groups interested in those sites, which Rev likely will sell as separate parcels. Works said there’s also interest in building a restaurant along East Francis sooner rather than later.
He said he hopes to nail down the mall’s new restaurant lineup in 30 to 45 days, with construction starting this fall.
A microbrewery, Panda Express, Buffalo Wings & Rings, Old Chicago, Panera Bread and Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers are among the possibilities.
» Major retailers: Still to be decided are which and how many larger retailers might join Dunham’s on the mall’s north end.
Once Rev settles new locations for current businesses in the four-story building, “we’ll turn our attention to following up on the (future) north-side tenants,” Works said. “But we really have to work out what happens with the current tenants first.”
Hy-Vee Food Stores, Target, Old Navy, TJ Maxx and Marshall’s are among the better-known retailers Rev has sought to recruit for the redeveloped main mall.
Like Dunham’s, retailers going into the north end would have outward-facing stores replacing the promenade and both sides of the current main mall.
Works also has proposed developing a public convention center on that end, likely in the former Penneys space.