Department of Economic Development recognizes Ogallala's progress

Ogallala has been recognized by the Department of Economic Development for its efforts to expand business, housing and tourism opportunities.
Brittany Hardin, Gov. Pete Ricketts’ west central director and DED’s western Nebraska development consultant, honored local leaders during a special presentation Tuesday.
The city has been recertified as an Economic Development Certified Community for the third time in just over a decade.
Ogallala is one of 40 Nebraska communities to earn EDCC status in the program, sponsored by the Nebraska Diplomats and administered by DED. State officials established the program in 2005.
Qualifying cities and villages must identify a well-defined program that engages with their existing business community to offer a supportive environment for welcoming new economic development projects. This includes documenting available sites and buildings, developing local financing and incentive programs and creating ongoing strategic planning for economic growth.
Ogallala earned recognition as one of western Nebraska’s first EDCC communities in 2007 and was recertified in 2010, 2016 and most recently this week.
City leaders and members of Keith County Area Development solidified their commitment to economic growth through a successful 2018 campaign to enact Ogallala’s Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act (LB840) program. The program requires local voter approval to utilize a portion of sales tax dollars for economic development.
Local leaders have utilized LB840 for two gift card funding programs for pandemic business relief, as well as efforts to attract new business and housing developments.
KCAD leaders spearheaded a partnership with the state of Nebraska to add social and tourism opportunities in downtown Ogallala. The Driftwood opened in 2019 following renovations to nearly 6,000 square feet of downtown property that had been vacant since 2015. The business serves as a venue for cultural and performing arts to complement the area’s thriving tourism industry.
The Driftwood is equipped with a stage and modern sound and lighting amenities, which was funded by local and state investors. In 2018, DED awarded the city of Ogallala with a $346,000 Community Development Block Grant for Tourism Development for the Driftwood project. The business has since hosted more than 50 musical and performing artists.
City leaders say new downtown development has drawn additional tourists to visit Spruce Street, which serves as a direct link between downtown Ogallala and Highway 61 near Lake McConaughy.
“As we continue to build momentum for new economic and recreational opportunities, residents and tourists have shown how much they appreciate the business diversity represented in downtown Ogallala,” said City Council President Deb Schilz. “Over the past several years, our community has welcomed a new boutique, restaurant, eye doctor, skin aesthetician and special events rental shop downtown, in addition to ownership transitions in a furniture store and coffee shop. This is a testament to our local entrepreneurs, who are essential to growing rural Nebraska.”
Additional efforts to capitalize on tourism development began in 2020 through the creation of a Lake McConaughy Advisory Committee. The committee consists of local, county and state officials; lake-area business owners, and members of KCAD and the Keith County Chamber of Commerce.
“Ongoing strategic planning remains a top priority for economic and community development among Nebraska’s EDCC’s,” said Nebraska Diplomats President Tim O’Brien. “Furthermore, leaders in Ogallala have relied on local citizens, business owners and employees to offer a unique perspective in understanding their community’s future needs. Engaging, collaborative efforts like these are key to Ogallala’s future success, which are a cornerstone to the city’s growth in this program.”
For additional information on the Economic Development Certified Community Program, Contact Ashley Rice-Gerlach at 308-655-0919 or ashley.gerlach@nebraska.gov, or visit opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/economic-development-certified-community-edcc.