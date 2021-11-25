Department of Economic Development recognizes Ogallala's progress

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Local leaders have utilized LB840 for two gift card funding programs for pandemic business relief, as well as efforts to attract new business and housing developments.

KCAD leaders spearheaded a partnership with the state of Nebraska to add social and tourism opportunities in downtown Ogallala. The Driftwood opened in 2019 following renovations to nearly 6,000 square feet of downtown property that had been vacant since 2015. The business serves as a venue for cultural and performing arts to complement the area’s thriving tourism industry.

The Driftwood is equipped with a stage and modern sound and lighting amenities, which was funded by local and state investors. In 2018, DED awarded the city of Ogallala with a $346,000 Community Development Block Grant for Tourism Development for the Driftwood project. The business has since hosted more than 50 musical and performing artists.

City leaders say new downtown development has drawn additional tourists to visit Spruce Street, which serves as a direct link between downtown Ogallala and Highway 61 near Lake McConaughy.