Department of Transportation will soon begin highway projects in west central Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Transportation plans to begin a number of highway projects soon in west central Nebraska, including work on the Jeffers Street viaduct in North Platte.

Work on the Jeffers Street viaduct will include bridge deck repair, expansion device replacement, epoxy polymer overlay on sidewalk and asphalt overlay on the bridge.

For the initial phase, traffic will be shifted to one-lane operation in each direction, using the southbound lanes with an 11-foot width restriction. Access to Sixth and Seventh streets from Jeffers will be closed during construction. Pedestrian traffic will be maintained. Normal traffic will resume for Nebraska Days June 16-26. Anticipated completion is in October.

Other projects set to begin, weather permitting:

» On April 1, Paulsen Inc. of Cozad will begin work on Nebraska Highway 21 south of Cozad. The work includes concrete pavement repair, bridge and culvert work, guardrail, seeding and asphalt overlay from Reference Post 0.00 to Reference Post 12.34.

Traffic will be maintained with 11-foot lane restriction, flaggers and pilot car, and temporary traffic signals. Anticipated completion is in October.