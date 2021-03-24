Department of Transportation will soon begin highway projects in west central Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Transportation plans to begin a number of highway projects soon in west central Nebraska, including work on the Jeffers Street viaduct in North Platte.
Work on the Jeffers Street viaduct will include bridge deck repair, expansion device replacement, epoxy polymer overlay on sidewalk and asphalt overlay on the bridge.
For the initial phase, traffic will be shifted to one-lane operation in each direction, using the southbound lanes with an 11-foot width restriction. Access to Sixth and Seventh streets from Jeffers will be closed during construction. Pedestrian traffic will be maintained. Normal traffic will resume for Nebraska Days June 16-26. Anticipated completion is in October.
Other projects set to begin, weather permitting:
» On April 1, Paulsen Inc. of Cozad will begin work on Nebraska Highway 21 south of Cozad. The work includes concrete pavement repair, bridge and culvert work, guardrail, seeding and asphalt overlay from Reference Post 0.00 to Reference Post 12.34.
Traffic will be maintained with 11-foot lane restriction, flaggers and pilot car, and temporary traffic signals. Anticipated completion is in October.
» Paulsen is also expected to continue work on Nebraska 21 north of Lexington. The work includes bridge work, guardrail, seeding, pavement marking and asphalt overlay from Reference Post 28+68 to Reference Post 36+62.
Traffic will be maintained with an 11-foot lane restriction, temporary traffic signals, and flaggers and pilot car. Anticipated completion is in August.
» Paulsen will begin work April 1 on Nebraska Highway 97 between Tryon and Mullen, including grading, asphalt, drainage structures, erosion control and seeding, from Reference Post 44+27 to Reference Post 56+88.
Traffic will be maintained with a 10-foot width restriction and lane closures utilizing flaggers and a pilot car, in addition to temporary traffic signals for a portion of the work at the Dismal River location. Between May 17 and June 6, a road closure will be in effect. Anticipated completion is November 2021.
NDOT encourages motorists to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.