Dept. of Transportation's Pedestrian Safety Month to highlight dangerous driving behaviors, ways to improve safety

Through the end of September, 15 pedestrians have been have been hit and killed in traffic crashes across the state this year.
That’s three more fatalities than at the same point last year, according to data obtained from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office report.
A total of 20 pedestrians were killed in 2019, which tied with 2017 for the second-highest total over the past six years. Twenty-four pedestrians were killed in 2018.
The numbers are notable as October has been designated as Pedestrian Safety Month by the U.S. DOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The NHTSA will highlight dangerous driving behaviors that put pedestrians at risk each week of the month, as well as ways to improve pedestrian safety. The website trafficsafetymarketing.gov is a resource the NHTSA established to address the issue as well.
“We partner with states and local communities to implement innovations in pedestrian safety by promoting proven safety countermeasures,” Federal Highway Administrator Nicole R. Nason said in a media release. “Collaboration will be key as we all work toward the shared goal of reducing the number of fatalities and serious injuries on our roadways. We must work together to make our roads safer for our most vulnerable road users — pedestrians.”
Pedestrian deaths accounted for 17% of all traffic fatalities nationwide in 2018, or about one every 84 minutes.
North Platte’s last pedestrian death was in March 2019 when a 63-year-old man was stuck and killed at the intersection of Ninth and North Jeffers streets.
A man in an electric-power wheelchair was hit at that same intersection in August. The man was transported to Great Plains Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
John Deal, an investigator with the North Platte Police Department, said in an email that there have been three to four pedestrian accidents annually over the past five years. Ninth and North Jeffers is the only intersection that has had multiple incidents in that time period.
“In my experience there are two typical scenarios in vehicle pedestrian accidents,” Deal wrote. “One is a pedestrian not using a crosswalk and darting across the street. Usually the pedestrian is somewhat obscured to oncoming traffic by an obstacle, such as a parked vehicle. The second scenario is a turning vehicle in a crosswalk.”
Deal added that there have been three pedestrian incidents in a school-crossing zones in the past five years — two of which were in the crosswalk of the four-way stop at the intersection of Philip and McDonald avenues.
The other was in front of Madison Middle School in 2016 and did not happen in a crosswalk.
All three incidents resulted in minor injuries.
“We do focus on school zones during routine patrol, especially during opening/closing (school) times,” Deal wrote. “School crossing guards are extremely helpful in allowing pedestrians to safely cross streets around the school zones.”
