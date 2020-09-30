Dept. of Transportation's Pedestrian Safety Month to highlight dangerous driving behaviors, ways to improve safety

Pedestrian deaths accounted for 17% of all traffic fatalities nationwide in 2018, or about one every 84 minutes.

North Platte’s last pedestrian death was in March 2019 when a 63-year-old man was stuck and killed at the intersection of Ninth and North Jeffers streets.

A man in an electric-power wheelchair was hit at that same intersection in August. The man was transported to Great Plains Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

John Deal, an investigator with the North Platte Police Department, said in an email that there have been three to four pedestrian accidents annually over the past five years. Ninth and North Jeffers is the only intersection that has had multiple incidents in that time period.

“In my experience there are two typical scenarios in vehicle pedestrian accidents,” Deal wrote. “One is a pedestrian not using a crosswalk and darting across the street. Usually the pedestrian is somewhat obscured to oncoming traffic by an obstacle, such as a parked vehicle. The second scenario is a turning vehicle in a crosswalk.”

Deal added that there have been three pedestrian incidents in a school-crossing zones in the past five years — two of which were in the crosswalk of the four-way stop at the intersection of Philip and McDonald avenues.