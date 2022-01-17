Descendant of trailblazers shares family story during North Platte Community College talk

“She wanted to teach in the state of Wyoming, but she was turned down,” Byrd said. “So she went to work for the government.”

After her government job was moved to Texas, she applied again to be a teacher and was denied again.

“She went to the governor and asked the governor, ‘Why can I not teach in the state of Wyoming?’” Byrd said.

The governor spoke with the superintendent of education and she was hired as a teacher, he said.

She taught for 37 years before she became the first Black woman to be elected to the Wyoming Legislature and served from 1981-88.

Byrd was one of three children. He attended Scottsbluff Community College, which is now Western Nebraska Community College, on an athletic scholarship.

In 1969, he transferred to the University of Wyoming in Laramie to continue his studies in dental medicine. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in zoology and cell biology from UW and subsequently obtained a doctorate in dental surgery from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee.

Byrd practiced for 35 years while also serving as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force Reserve and Army National Guard. His duties over the years included being a base dental surgeon and state surgeon. He has been a part of a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs bioethics committee addressing long-term care, suicide and violence prevention and, in his current role, assists the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights with its fact-finding, investigative and information dissemination functions.

