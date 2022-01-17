Descendant of trailblazers shares family story during North Platte Community College talk

The chairman of Wyoming’s U.S. Commission on Civil Rights advisory committee, Dr. Robert Byrd, on Monday shared a piece of his family’s history as they settled in Wyoming in the late 1800s.
He spoke at North Platte Community College for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Byrd is a dentist and retired colonel in the Wyoming National Guard and lives in Torrington, Wyoming.
He said that King had a dream and that people of color who migrated west had dreams too. In that, he spoke about his family who went to Sheridan County in Wyoming.
“In those dreams, they were the seeds to achieve, educate and share the dream,” Byrd said.
He gave a brief history of famous and not-so-famous Black Americans who played a part in the forming of America. His great-grandfather Charles Rhone, who arrived in Wyoming Territory as a child in 1876, became a legendary cowboy and railroad man in Cheyenne.
Rhone’s granddaughter, Harriet Elizabeth “Liz” Byrd, was born in 1926 and is Robert’s mother.
“She was denied admission to the University of Wyoming,” Byrd said. “Why — not the education part.”
Byrd said his mother went instead to West Virginia State Teachers College and got her education degree, then returned to Wyoming.
“She wanted to teach in the state of Wyoming, but she was turned down,” Byrd said. “So she went to work for the government.”
After her government job was moved to Texas, she applied again to be a teacher and was denied again.
“She went to the governor and asked the governor, ‘Why can I not teach in the state of Wyoming?’” Byrd said.
The governor spoke with the superintendent of education and she was hired as a teacher, he said.
She taught for 37 years before she became the first Black woman to be elected to the Wyoming Legislature and served from 1981-88.
Byrd was one of three children. He attended Scottsbluff Community College, which is now Western Nebraska Community College, on an athletic scholarship.
In 1969, he transferred to the University of Wyoming in Laramie to continue his studies in dental medicine. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in zoology and cell biology from UW and subsequently obtained a doctorate in dental surgery from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee.
Byrd practiced for 35 years while also serving as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force Reserve and Army National Guard. His duties over the years included being a base dental surgeon and state surgeon. He has been a part of a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs bioethics committee addressing long-term care, suicide and violence prevention and, in his current role, assists the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights with its fact-finding, investigative and information dissemination functions.