Despite deluge in North Platte, no records set

A series of downpours hit North Platte as well as the surrounding region overnight into early Friday morning.
According to Emma Sinclair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in North Platte, the total rain amounts ranged from 2.68 inches at Lee Bird Field to 4.1 and 4.5 in Sutherland and Imperial, respectively, to 6.4 just south of Lamar in Chase County that led to flooding along Frenchman Creek.
“I’m not sure the last time we had that widespread of that amount of rainfall,” Sinclair said. “It’s definitely been a few months at best but I don’t know if we’ve seen over six inches (of rain) in this summer. Not that I am aware of at least.”
The official North Platte mark, though, is far from a single-day record for the recording station at Lee Bird Field: 4.11 inches set on April 18, 1942. The mark would also not reach the top 10 with 3.15 inches tied for ninth on July 25, 1879, and July 10, 1964 — though the entire 2.68 didn’t fall on one day, with rain starting around 8 p.m. Thursday and finishing early Friday.
The latest rainfall did however result in an advisory being issued for the North Platte River on Friday afternoon as the river level approached the flood stage of six feet.
Flood advisories were also issued in Chase and Hayes counties. A county road was washed out in Imperial.
Saturday has a dry forecast but there is another chance for rain on Sunday from afternoon into early evening. But Sinclair said it is expected to be under a quarter-inch of accumulation.
Thursday and Friday’s storm, Sinclair said, was caused by a cold front moving through the area. The storms originated Thursday afternoon over the Panhandle and carried heavy volume of precipitable moisture, or the amount of water potential available in the atmosphere.
The first round of rain reached the North Platte area around 8 p.m. on Thursday.
“We saw a lot of heavy rainfall because the storms were moving slowly and tapping into that precipitable water,” Sinclair said. “We also had multiple rounds of storms that added to the total accumulation.”
The rains were timely, because the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln showed drought conditions slowly expanding across the state. As of Thursday, 45% of the state was in some level of drought, up from 37% last week.
