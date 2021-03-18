Despite ending collections, North Platte still strong on recycling

Between October and the end of February, the city’s seven dropoff sites saw a 210% increase in their volume of plastic, paper, tin and aluminum — which had accounted for most of the yellow tops’ contents.

Cardboard collections at the dropoff sites rose by 18.5% over the same period, Groseth said.

“I’m just really pleased people continue to recycle and support recycling in North Platte,” he said. “We know change is always hard, but we appreciate people understanding the reasons for the change.”

The post-yellow-top statistics also were encouraging to Pamela Pacheco, owner of ABC Recycling of North Platte, and Mona Anderson, executive director of Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful.

ABC, which Pacheco founded in 2014 with city Quality Growth Fund help, became North Platte’s sole handler of public recycling when the City Council voted Sept. 3 to phase out the yellow tops by that month’s end.

“I don’t think anybody knew how it was going to play out,” Pacheco said. “We’re pleasantly surprised that we’re able to capture some of that curbside (yellow-top recycling) that we were told could and probably would go away.”