Despite ending collections, North Platte still strong on recycling

North Platte leaders believed recycling was bound to drop off when the city abandoned “yellow-top” collections Oct. 1 and asked residents to use established dropoff sites.
As it turned out, it barely dropped at all.
The city’s monthly recycling volume fell just 0.4% — from 60.34 tons to 60.04 tons — over the first five months after yellow-top service ended, Public Service Director Layne Groseth said Wednesday.
That move has paid off as city officials hoped, he said, setting North Platte on track to save nearly $176,000 a year in yellow-top collection costs.
The city also held its last basic garbage-fee increase to 20 cents a month. It might have gone up $1.75 a month had yellow-top collections continued, Groseth said.
But he added that had expected the city to lose at least 10% to 15% in recycling volume by asking residents to rinse, sort, bag and drop off recyclables and not just throw away what had gone into the yellow tops.
“We were really surprised,” Groseth said, though “we knew from the amount of time it took to bring in the dropoff (contents) that the volume (there) had gone up.”
The 60.34-ton monthly average before yellow-top collections were dropped covered the period from December 2019 to last September, Groseth said.
Between October and the end of February, the city’s seven dropoff sites saw a 210% increase in their volume of plastic, paper, tin and aluminum — which had accounted for most of the yellow tops’ contents.
Cardboard collections at the dropoff sites rose by 18.5% over the same period, Groseth said.
“I’m just really pleased people continue to recycle and support recycling in North Platte,” he said. “We know change is always hard, but we appreciate people understanding the reasons for the change.”
The post-yellow-top statistics also were encouraging to Pamela Pacheco, owner of ABC Recycling of North Platte, and Mona Anderson, executive director of Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful.
ABC, which Pacheco founded in 2014 with city Quality Growth Fund help, became North Platte’s sole handler of public recycling when the City Council voted Sept. 3 to phase out the yellow tops by that month’s end.
“I don’t think anybody knew how it was going to play out,” Pacheco said. “We’re pleasantly surprised that we’re able to capture some of that curbside (yellow-top recycling) that we were told could and probably would go away.”
Anderson agreed. “I think people in North Platte take recycling seriously, and I also think we’ve provided education in the schools” about recycling’s importance, she said.
“We do have a culture of recycling that continues year after year, and it’s reiterated through people’s lifetimes here.”
Groseth added that mixing of different types of recyclables — all but inevitable in the yellow-top containers — “has decreased significantly” since the switch to using dropoff sites exclusively.
Those contents had been baled together by previous yellow-top collector DataShield Corp. City officials and Pacheco cited increasing shipping costs and shrinking sale markets for those bales as one reason for asking all residents to use dropoff sites.
“We were getting quite a bit of contamination” in the yellow tops, “and now we’re recycling more of it,” Pacheco said.
She and Groseth urged residents not only to keep up rinsing, sorting and bagging of their recyclables but to keep Styrofoam, glass and wood out of the dropoff bins.
People have asked why the city doesn’t recycle glass containers, Groseth said. It’s because “glass weighs so much and brings so little” from recyclable purchasers.
The city will monitor resale markets for opportunities to recycle more types of items while it moves around dropoff bins as necessary to meet volume demand at the existing dropoff sites, he said.
