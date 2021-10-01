The marquee at a familiar North Platte restaurant told the tale well.

It was short on employees, it said in early September, and the restaurant was closing for a few days to “regroup.”

It did regroup and reopen. Still, the sign reflected a nationwide paradox: At a time of officially low unemployment as the COVID-19 recession eases, there aren’t enough workers to go around.

Nowhere is the conundrum more noticeable than in Nebraska, which has the nation’s “best” unemployment rate — a mere 2.2% in August — but also unexpected outbreaks of “Now Hiring” signs from border to border.

“One of the first things I hear from people is ‘Where did the workers go? Where did they go?’” said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

“There’s no magic answer, because no one has been able to figure it out nationwide.”

Nebraska had nearly 7,000 fewer people in its labor force in August compared with the same month in 2020, according to figures from the U.S. and state labor departments.

North Platte’s “micropolitan statistical area,” which includes Lincoln, Logan and McPherson counties, saw its labor force shrink by 548 people over the same period. The three-county August 2021 unemployment rate was 1.7%, half that of a year earlier.

Official unemployment rates — which usually exclude people no longer looking for jobs — don’t tell the whole story, said Person and Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“People can see it in their towns,” Slone said. “They can see fast-food restaurants that are serving only takeout because they can’t hire enough people. ... Even agriculture is struggling to find workers.”

Yet “in Nebraska, labor participation rates are among the highest among the states,” Person said. “Can you imagine what it’s like in other states?”

Telegraph interviews and observations indicate that jobs in North Platte are going unfilled at every level, from fast-food, retail and lodging to the city’s largest employers.

Hiring and retention bonuses are spreading among employers of all sizes.

COVID-19 shares the blame for hiring woes in the sense that it made pre-existing worker shortages worse, said Person, Slone and several local employers.

Applicants for open jobs are scarce for many employers, and some who are hired never show up or quickly bolt for workplaces advertising more pay.

Some of those help-wanted signs in North Platte are offering nearly double the state’s $9-per-hour minimum wage.

“Some of them have people show up one day and not the next day because they figure ‘I can get a job anywhere,’” Person said.

Slone said the U.S. Chamber of Commerce estimates Nebraska has lost 15,000 to 30,000 workers over the 18-month pandemic. That’s on top of an average shortage of 30,000 to 50,000 workers before spring 2020, he added.

Leaders of Kwik Stop and Wilkinson Cos., both based in North Platte, say they’ve consistently struggled to fill jobs or keep them filled at their largely travel-oriented outlets across Nebraska.

Vacancies have averaged 15% to 20% at Kwik Stop’s 27 convenience stores in western and central Nebraska and northeast Colorado, said President and CEO Dan O’Neill.

“When the main part of the pandemic ended, I think we all expected things to ‘return to normal’ and were relieved,” he said. “I don’t think any employer anticipated the labor shortage problem.”

Clarine Eickhoff, Wilkinson’s chief operating officer, said her company has 38 open positions at its 14 business sites from Lincoln to Sidney. Job vacancies during the summer consistently totaled 25 or more, she said.

In addition to Fat Dogs and Time Saver convenience stores statewide, Wilkinson owns and operates hotels in North Platte and in Lexington. It also has catering, construction and fuel businesses.

The federal Paycheck Protection Program was critical in helping both Wilkinson and Kwik Stop keep going during 2020’s strictest COVID-19 health measures, their respective leaders said.

O’Neill said Kwik Stop didn’t have to lay off employees then. Eickhoff said Wilkinson had to slash its convenience-store and hotel payrolls when the pandemic struck.

But despite concerted efforts to rebuild them as travel business rebounded this summer, “we still have not claimed that we have ever been fully staffed” at Wilkinson’s hotels, she added.

Pandemic layoffs were out of the question at North Platte’s Walmart Distribution Center and Great Plains Health, said human resources directors of both operations.

North Platte’s Walmart DC focuses on supplying groceries — especially fresh fruits and vegetables — to the chain’s stores in several Plains states.

“Where businesses were slowing and closing down, our demand was the opposite,” said HR manager Joe Coleman. “People needed groceries.”

The Walmart DC aims to have 600 employees, but current staffing averages about 560, he said. Worker shortages have gone in cycles, most recently as college students returned to school.

“Now we’re increasing wages and things like that,” Coleman said. Staffing is “starting to go up.”

GPH Human Resources Director Jayne Johnson and Nursing Director Tina Pate said the hospital has about 200 open jobs beyond its current employment of 1,100 to 1,150.

About 100 openings are for nurses, a shortage that itself has doubled since COVID-19. GPH has more than 300 nurses “when we’re in a good spot,” Johnson said.

Worker shortages also are affecting the Union Pacific Railroad, which is seeking to rehire or call back workers laid off or furloughed over the past two years at Bailey Yard and across the U.P. system.

Spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said U.P.’s shipping volumes dropped more than 20% as the virus first spread in spring 2020. They’re rebounded nearly to 2019 levels, she said.

“We are encouraged by the number and quality of our applications,” Tysver said. “There are more challenges to recruiting workers in today’s labor market — this is not unique to Union Pacific — (but) we offer a competitive wage and compensation package that remains an attractive option for job seekers.”

Among reasons offered by local employers for North Platte’s workforce problems:

» Extended unemployment benefits funded by the federal government seem to have played a role, though that may fade as a reason since those benefits expired Labor Day weekend.

“You obviously suspect it (as a reason) with things being political,” Coleman said. “But since it ended, things seem to be picking up” in hiring at the Walmart DC.

» The delta variant’s spread along with slower COVID-19 vaccination progress has some workers — especially those with families — wary of returning to workplaces.

Eickhoff cited an “increase of COVID fear” among reasons Wilkinson has lost employees in the last 30 days beyond end-of-summer and back-to-school turnover.

» Child-care shortages likewise are keeping some workers with families from feeling able to take new jobs. Some families have also had to care for aging adults, Person said.

Beyond that, some families forced to have one parent stop working don’t appear to be rushing to send that parent back to work.

“So people figured out other ways to get by, and they haven’t come back,” Person said.

» Working senior citizens, who were among the first age groups told to stay home to protect themselves from COVID-19, have been noticeably slower to return to jobs.

“We had a very high percentage of senior workers before the pandemic,” Slone said.

» Finally, job burnout — exacerbated by 1½ years of ongoing pandemic stress — is fueling a nationwide wave of job departures that observers have dubbed “The Great Resignation.”

“There’s a lot of pressure on employers to perform and provide services,” Person said. “But how much longer can it sustain itself?”

Burnout issues are noticeable at Great Plains Health, where some worn-out health care workers are giving up after month upon month of treating the sickest COVID-19 patients and watching some of them die.

“It’s everyone from a person trying to clean a room to the manager trying to fill the (job) spot with more people coming into the ER,” Johnson said.

Nurses work three 12-hour shifts a week in normal times, she said, but some “are picking up four or five 12-hour shifts. That adds up pretty fast.”

As a result, more health care professionals are seeking out less stressful settings.

“If they can do things a bit easier at another organization or at a slower pace, they’re considering it,” Johnson said.

At the same time, she said, the hospital has learned which departments can keep going with people working from home.

About 10% of GPH’s employees are working remotely, she said, including people in information technology, billing and health records. It’s likely those departments will keep offering remote options, she added.

That points to a potential silver lining in finding long-term workforce solutions, said Slone, the state chamber executive.

Americans facing both pandemic frustration and high urban housing costs are reconsidering both what they do for a living and where they do it, he said.

Colorado and Wyoming are seeing more West Coast people relocating and buying homes there, Slone said. In turn, people from those two states are looking at Nebraska.

“When people are at home thinking of quality-of-life issues, that’s our biggest asset,” he said. “What I think the next step for North Platte and Nebraska is (that) we need to aggressively market this state and encourage people to be here.”

