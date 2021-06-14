Developers seek North Platte officials' approval for horse-racing track south of Interstate 80

City approval “will drive more economic resources to the community by adding jobs, supply and service needs to maintain and operate the facility and the customer needs generated from the operation of their businesses,” the application adds.

If the council approves the conditional use permit, no further city approval would be required for a casino outside of routine permits related to construction, Clark said.

The Racing and Gaming Commission would have to approve the project’s racetrack license and the types of racing allowed, such as races of Thoroughbreds, quarter horses or other types such as harness racing.

Should the track’s owners want to also offer gaming and horse-race simulcasting, they would need separate licenses for those from the state commission.

Clark and Erickson referred further comment on specific project details to Breann Becker of Hastings, a director of Hastings Exposition & Racing Inc. and general manager of quarter horse racing at FairPlay Park at the Adams County Fairgrounds.