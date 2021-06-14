Developers seek North Platte officials' approval for horse-racing track south of Interstate 80

North Platte city officials will be asked to enable a horse-racing track — Nebraska’s first west of Grand Island — to be built south of Interstate 80 between the city’s two interchanges.
Approval by the city and the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission would allow the track’s developers to pursue casino gambling there under a trio of petition initiatives approved last November by Nebraska voters.
Prospect Enterprises LLC of North Platte is seeking a city conditional use permit for a horse track “and associated improvements” on 73.58 acres between I-80 and East Walker Road.
The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing and offer a recommendation June 22, with another hearing and a final vote by the City Council July 6, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said Monday.
The NPPD Canal borders the property on its west, with its east end approaching the eastern of North Platte’s two I-80 lakes. The land is zoned I-1 light industrial and has a 2021 taxable value of $331,110, according to the Lincoln County Assessor’s Office.
Clark and Alan Erickson of North Platte, the site’s current owner and Prospect’s registered agent, said Prospect would sell the property to Hastings horse-racing interests organizing as North Platte Exposition & Racing.
Prospect Enterprises’ permit application doesn’t refer to casinos but says the track “will generate traffic that may need lodging, restaurants, truck/auto, agriculture needs, repair, service and replacement.”
City approval “will drive more economic resources to the community by adding jobs, supply and service needs to maintain and operate the facility and the customer needs generated from the operation of their businesses,” the application adds.
If the council approves the conditional use permit, no further city approval would be required for a casino outside of routine permits related to construction, Clark said.
The Racing and Gaming Commission would have to approve the project’s racetrack license and the types of racing allowed, such as races of Thoroughbreds, quarter horses or other types such as harness racing.
Should the track’s owners want to also offer gaming and horse-race simulcasting, they would need separate licenses for those from the state commission.
Clark and Erickson referred further comment on specific project details to Breann Becker of Hastings, a director of Hastings Exposition & Racing Inc. and general manager of quarter horse racing at FairPlay Park at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
Firm founder Brian Becker has held an annual one-day race meet there since 2004. He said before the Nov. 3 election he would convert a former steakhouse near the Hastings fairgrounds into a casino if voters approved the petition initiatives, the Hastings Tribune has reported.
North Platte Exposition & Racing has not yet been registered as a corporation with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office, based on a computer check Monday by The Telegraph.
Breann Becker did not return an email Monday. A call to Becker Transportation Inc. of Hastings, which Brian Becker founded in 1979, yielded a voice message saying the office was closed.
Majorities of Lincoln County voters joined their statewide counterparts in approving last November’s “racino” initiatives, though the margins were narrower in the county than they were statewide.
Initiative 429 amended the state constitution to allow “all forms of games of chance” by “authorized gaming operators within a licensed racetrack enclosure.”
The amendment won 65% approval statewide but only 54% support in Lincoln County, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Initiative 430 enacted a law specifically authorizing racinos. Initiative 431 imposed a 20% state tax on gross gaming revenue, of which 70% will be used for state property tax relief and 25% will be split equally between a track’s home city and county. The rest will go to the state’s general fund and the Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund.
Nebraska voters approved Initiative 430 with 65% of the vote and Initiative 431 with 68%. Those two measures won 53.6% and 58% support respectively in Lincoln County.
State senators completed the initiatives’ implementation last month by passing Legislative Bill 561. That bill allows sports wagering at racetracks but prohibits betting on high school youth sports or on games by Nebraska college teams inside the state.
FairPlay Park is one of six licensed Nebraska horse tracks, along with Fonner Park in Grand Island, Horsemen’s Park in Omaha, the Lincoln Race Course, Ag Park in Columbus and Atokad in South Sioux City.
Fonner Park, which opened in 1954, has been Nebraska’s oldest continuously operated racetrack since Ak-Sar-Ben closed in Omaha in 1995. Fonner held its 2021 Thoroughbred race meet from Feb. 19 to May 1.
Hastings, Lincoln and South Sioux City tracks run only one-day live meets, the minimum required for licensed Nebraska tracks to offer on-site betting on live simulcast races.
Horsemen’s Park, which opened in south Omaha in 1998, closed its five-weekend live 2021 schedule June 5.
Columbus’ three-week 2021 live meet started Friday and runs through July 3.
