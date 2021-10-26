Developmental disabilities director speaks at North Platte library: 'There's no staff to provide the services'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many of them already were receiving some kind of support, such as Medicaid or day services, he said.

The additional funding approved by the 2021 Legislature, Green said, will allow even more people on the list to gain a full range of services and move off the registry — once he can find and train people to serve them.

Unfortunately, he said, only 22,000 Nebraskans are drawing unemployment benefits at a time when the official state unemployment rate is a record-low 2% and the state has 50,000 openings for both public- and private-sector jobs.

For now, Green said, his division is telling the next people in line in the registry to pick providers and check out their services.

“But it will take eight to 12 weeks for me to provide staff,” including recruitment and training time, he said.

The state is stepping up financial incentives to fill its vacancies and help service providers recruit and retain people. But “I don’t know if this will ever solve it if we don’t get people to fill those jobs or fill out an application.”