Developmental disabilities director speaks at North Platte library: 'There's no staff to provide the services'

Tony Green got good news as Nebraska’s 2021 legislative session ended: State senators had provided money to extend more services to more of the developmentally disabled Nebraskans awaiting them.
Then the state’s developmental disabilities director gave his North Platte “town hall” audience the bad news.
“There’s no staff to provide the services” due to the worker shortages plaguing both public and private Nebraska employers, Green told about 15 people Tuesday night at the North Platte Public Library.
It was part of an eight-city listening tour that started Oct. 14 for the director of the state Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Developmental Disabilities.
Green’s division serves nearly 11,000 Nebraskans with developmental or intellectual disabilities who are eligible for support services in their homes or community. It also operates the Beatrice State Developmental Center, a 24-hour intermediate care facility.
After giving a half-hour presentation, Green spent about that long taking input and answering questions from about 15 local service providers or parents of developmentally disabled people.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, his division was able to extend a broader range of services to 523 of the approximately 2,800 people on its “comprehensive developmental disabilities waiver” registry.
Many of them already were receiving some kind of support, such as Medicaid or day services, he said.
The additional funding approved by the 2021 Legislature, Green said, will allow even more people on the list to gain a full range of services and move off the registry — once he can find and train people to serve them.
Unfortunately, he said, only 22,000 Nebraskans are drawing unemployment benefits at a time when the official state unemployment rate is a record-low 2% and the state has 50,000 openings for both public- and private-sector jobs.
For now, Green said, his division is telling the next people in line in the registry to pick providers and check out their services.
“But it will take eight to 12 weeks for me to provide staff,” including recruitment and training time, he said.
The state is stepping up financial incentives to fill its vacancies and help service providers recruit and retain people. But “I don’t know if this will ever solve it if we don’t get people to fill those jobs or fill out an application.”
Green also described training initiatives to better support developmentally disabled clients who can make some independent life decisions and to stress that “we are here for the people whose (service) plans we support.”