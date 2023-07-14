A journey that started on an outdoor concrete court in Ogallala has led one of Nebraska’s 1970s high school and college volleyball standouts to take the top job with Omaha’s fledgling pro volleyball team.

Diane (Schroeder) Mendenhall was announced Thursday as president and CEO of Nebraska Pro Volleyball at Omaha’s CHI Health Center Arena. The team’s name will be unveiled next week.

It’ll play in the Pro Volleyball Federation, which plans to open its first season in February. It’s the first serious attempt at a nationwide six-player women’s pro league since the late 1980s, Mendenhall told The Telegraph.

Though the new team will bear Omaha’s city name, she added, both its owners and in fact the entire league see the entirety of volleyball-mad Nebraska as indispensable to their success.

No less a figure than Kerri Walsh Jennings, three-time Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist, has said “you cannot have pro volleyball in the United States without a team from Nebraska,” Mendenhall said.

It’s an opportune time to build a new national women’s sports league akin to the WNBA in basketball, she added. “There are more little girls in the state of Texas playing volleyball right now than there are little boys playing football in Ohio and Florida combined.”

Not to mention a lot of Nebraska girls playing volleyball border to border.

Mendenhall, the middle of three daughters of the late Lee and Doris Schroeder of Ogallala, was a 1975 all-class Omaha World-Herald All-State selection in her junior year at Ogallala High School.

She led the 1975 Indians to the first of their three state volleyball titles in the program’s fourth season and now-retired 45-year Ogallala Coach Steve Morgan’s second year at the helm.

A four-year starter at Kansas after her 1977 graduation, Mendenhall later coached the volleyball teams at York College and Concordia University in Seward. She was the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s director of volleyball operations from 2000 to 2006, a period that started with a bang as Coach John Cook’s first Husker national champions finished 34-0.

She was an aide to recently retired UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green from 2018 to 2020, when she became vice president for strategic giving of the Lincoln Community Foundation.

Mendenhall thought that would be her “forever job” — but that was before Nebraska Pro Volleyball executives Michael Stevens and Kirk Thompson called her at the end of May.

“Volleyball and (doing) something for Nebraska and paying something forward — that struck my heart and my soul,” she said.

She and her sisters started playing volleyball on a concrete court next to a “teacherage” house at St. Paul Lutheran School in Ogallala, where Lee Schroeder was principal from 1961 to 1994. The current school and church fellowship hall stands atop both sites.

Doris Schroeder played volleyball at Waco High School, east of York, during a half-century pre-Title IX period during which volleyball sank deep roots in Nebraska’s rural areas.

The Schroeders and the Rev. Juraine Hornig, then St. Paul’s pastor, lit a volleyball fire stoked citywide by Morgan — later a congregation member — when he returned to Ogallala’s public schools in 1973 after learning volleyball in the service. Hornig’s daughter Lois co-anchored the 1975 Class B champions with Mendenhall.

Morgan’s first team in 1974 made the state Class A semifinals, beating Scottsbluff for a district title at home and spawning a tradition of loud, packed crowds at the Ogallala Auditorium.

Two of Morgan’s later stars, Angie Millikin and Angie (Oxley) Behrens, watched the same thing develop in Lincoln as Husker standouts and NCAA finalists in the 1980s and 1990s. Behrens played for the 2000 champs.

“It never stopped” in Ogallala, Mendenhall said. “You see that all over the state.”

She said she’s reminded, as Nebraska Pro Volleyball seeks a statewide fan base, that the first post-Title IX state tournaments were in Scottsbluff — including Ogallala’s three-set 1975 Class B final against Waverly — and then Kearney before settling in Lincoln.

“Those first state championships being hosted in western Nebraska, at Western (Nebraska) Community College, amplifies that point,” Mendenhall said. “The central and western parts of the state embraced it that quickly.”

When she and Cook took the soon-to-be 2000 Husker champions to Scottsbluff for an exhibition match, she said, “that opened Coach Cook’s eyes to the passion of the people. …

“I know from selling Husker tickets where people are coming from for volleyball. … It’s definitely high on my list to make sure, in developing the relationship between the (Nebraska Pro Volleyball) players and the people of outstate Nebraska, that that’s a priority.”

Mendenhall said the club has signed a dozen players so far, including Gina Mancuso-Prososki, a four-year Husker letter winner who played on NCAA Elite Eight teams in 2009 and 2012 and a Sweet 16 squad in 2010.

The team’s coach, Shelton Collier, retired as coach at Wingate University in North Carolina last December after 21 years there and 11 before that at Georgia Tech. He was inducted that month into the Nebraska Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Co-owners are Chris Erickson, co-founder of Omaha’s City+Ventures, who grew up in Holdrege; former professional hockey player Danny White; and singer-songwriter Jason Derulo, who performed during the Super Bowl LVII pregame show Feb. 12.