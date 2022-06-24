Disaster loans available for nonfarm businesses in 18 Nebraska counties

Small nonfarm businesses in 18 Nebraska counties and a neighboring county in Colorado are now eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, announced Director Tanya N. Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.

These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought that began April 19.

The primary Nebraska counties eligible are Adams, Clay, Deuel and Keith. These neighboring counties also are eligible: Arthur, Buffalo, Cheyenne, Fillmore, Garden, Hall, Hamilton, Kearney, Lincoln, McPherson, Nuckolls, Perkins, Webster and York. Neighboring Sedgwick County, Colorado, also is eligible.

“SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disaster and businesses directly impacted by the disaster,” Garfield said in a press release.

Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses that could have been met had the disaster not occurred.

Loan eligibility is based on the disaster’s financial impact only and not on any actual property damage, Garfield said. Interest rates are 2.94% for businesses and 1.875% for private nonprofit organizations with a maximum loan term of 30 years.

Businesses primarily engaged in farming or ranching are not eligible for SBA disaster assistance. Agricultural enterprises should contact the Farm Services Agency about available U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance. However, nurseries are eligible for SBA disaster assistance in drought disasters.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The deadline to apply for economic injury is Feb. 13, 2023.