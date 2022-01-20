District 42, state school board candidates talk CRT, state health standards at Lincoln County Cattlemen debate

“Shame on them, all of them,” Fourtner said. “With the Critical Race Theory, in Nebraska we don’t teach our children to hate each other because of the color of their skin or their religion or anything else. Our kids love each other because they’re friends.”

McNea said one of the good things that came out of the pandemic is that parents started waking up and realized what was being taught to their children.

“The reality is that a parent should be teaching health standards that have been written by our state board,” McNea said. “When I first read those, and I have a six-year-old grandson, I was mortified. He wouldn’t have even understood any of the terminology.”

The candidates were also asked their thoughts on the Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement project, specifically about the use of the land.

McNea said the project meets some legal requirements of the state of Nebraska as far as water rights with Kansas.

“I think what we failed to do is to look at that land and property and find ways to use that property,” McNea said, “because the school district down there does not reap anything for their school system from (property) taxes.”