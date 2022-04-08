 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Do-It Center hosting Relay for Life of the Plains recruitment event

Annual Relay for Life circles Canteen District in North Platte

Cancer survivors, their families and area first responders proceed up North Dewey Street in North Platte’s Canteen District Saturday evening during the American Cancer Society’s annual Relay for Life fundraiser. The 2021 event, titled “Once Upon a Relay — We Can Cure It,” included a silent auction, a live auction of decorated pallets, food, games and other events. Luminaries placed by local Scouts BSA members line the street in anticipation of an 8 p.m. lighting ceremony around sunset.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

A recruitment event for the Relay for Life of the Plains is scheduled for April 30 at the North Platte Do-It Center.

The event from noon to 2 p.m. is one of the lead-ups to the relay that is set to run from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 24.

The relay is to be hosted in North Platte’s downtown Canteen District again and will have the theme “You are the CURE that I Want” with a 1950s-era feel.

Last year’s relay raised more than $23,000, according to a press release from organizers.

At the recruitment event, teams will participate in a scavenger hunt through North Platte. Prizes will be awarded to the first three teams to have photos of the items that are being searched for.

The clues will be based on the musical “Grease.” Businesses, groups or individuals who are interested in a team are encouraged to reach out before the event.

Relay for Life of the Plains is also looking to continue the “Paint the Town Purple” promotion. Last year’s project was based on painting “one pallet at a time” and generated $2,500.

A “Wheels & Reels” night is being planned for July 7 in partnership with the Platte River Cruise weekend celebration. The plan is to show the movie “Grease” at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.

Great Plains Health is as the corporate sponsor for the event, which will also provide education on cancer awareness, prevention and the care programs that Great Plains Health provides.

Registration

Those interested in signing up a team for Relay for Life of the Plains can visit relayforlife/plainsne.org. For more information, individuals can visit the Facebook page by searching for Relay for Life of the Plains. Lori Tobiasson is the event lead and can be reached at ladyarcher63@gmail.com or at 308-530-3071. 

• Editor’s note: Incorrect information in a story in Wednesday’s Connect section was based on an outdated press release inadvertently sent to The Telegraph.

