Do you own property in North Platte? You could get some relief on your 2021 property tax bill

This time around, the combined credits will yield the lowest net property taxes in several years for the three North Platte homes The Telegraph follows every year as local governments set budgets and tax rates.

Once both property tax credits are accounted for, the owners of all three homes will have paid 12.5% less than they did after the same two credits were applied in 2020.

Before we review the three homes’ tax bills, we first need to review how and when the state tax credits come into play.

» The tax rates commissioners will officially set Monday don’t include either credit. They’ll total $2.04712 per $100 of taxable value for North Platte property owners — just 1.1% lower than their combined 2020 rate.

» Here’s the main thing to remember: You’ll see the impact of the older, smaller state tax credit — but not the newer, larger one — when the county sends you your official 2021 property tax bill in December.

That bill will list the gross tax rate, then subtract the credit paid directly to the counties by the Property Tax Credit Fund.

That initial tax break will amount to 0.10755 cents per $100 for 2021, the Nebraska Department of Revenue said in September.