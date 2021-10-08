Do you own property in North Platte? You could get some relief on your 2021 property tax bill

It’s indirect, and it won’t arrive all at once — but North Platte property owners are in line for substantial relief on their 2021 property tax bills.
A pair of state property tax credits will yield a two-stage 18.7% break on their gross taxes, based on Telegraph calculations in advance of Monday’s ratification of local government tax rates by Lincoln County commissioners.
The County Board’s rubber stamp on 2021 tax rates will wrap up the 2021-22 “budget season” for the eight local governments serving North Platte properties.
Our final “tax tracker” story of the season subtracts both state tax credits from the gross 2021 tax bills resulting from this year’s taxable values and property tax requests.
Gov. Pete Ricketts supplied the final piece Tuesday when he announced that a one-year-old state income tax credit will offset just over one-fourth of property owners’ 2021 school district taxes.
That translates into a 13.47% break on overall gross tax bills in North Platte, though that won’t show up until after a direct 5.25% discount through the 14-year-old Property Tax Credit Fund is applied in December.
The same two credits reduced gross tax bills by just 8.1% last year — 5% for the older credit and 3.1% for the brand-new one.
This time around, the combined credits will yield the lowest net property taxes in several years for the three North Platte homes The Telegraph follows every year as local governments set budgets and tax rates.
Once both property tax credits are accounted for, the owners of all three homes will have paid 12.5% less than they did after the same two credits were applied in 2020.
Before we review the three homes’ tax bills, we first need to review how and when the state tax credits come into play.
» The tax rates commissioners will officially set Monday don’t include either credit. They’ll total $2.04712 per $100 of taxable value for North Platte property owners — just 1.1% lower than their combined 2020 rate.
» Here’s the main thing to remember: You’ll see the impact of the older, smaller state tax credit — but not the newer, larger one — when the county sends you your official 2021 property tax bill in December.
That bill will list the gross tax rate, then subtract the credit paid directly to the counties by the Property Tax Credit Fund.
That initial tax break will amount to 0.10755 cents per $100 for 2021, the Nebraska Department of Revenue said in September.
The difference produces the net tax rate that generates the actual property taxes you have to pay for 2021.
The first half of that total must be paid by May 1 to avoid them becoming delinquent. The second half must be paid by Sept. 1, 2022, to escape the same fate.
» Not until you do your 2021 income taxes after New Year’s will you see the effect of the school income tax credit enacted in 2020 as part of Legislative Bill 1107.
That credit equaled 6% of 2020-21 school district property taxes, based on the $125 million state senators provided in initial funding for LB 1107.
Under that bill’s funding formula, however, Nebraska property owners will share $548 million in credits this year. That enables a credit equal to 25.3% of their 2021-22 school taxes, Ricketts said Tuesday.
If property owners aren’t subject to state income taxes, they’ll receive the LB 1107 credit as a refund.
With that information on the table, here’s what we can say about 2021 taxes and credits for our three sample homes:
» Home 1: This 1½-story home sits north of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks. It has three bedrooms, a full basement and a 2021 taxable value of $109,950.
Without the state tax credits, Home 1’s projected gross tax bill of $2,250.81 will be $24.99 lower than in 2020. That’s a cut of just over $2 per month.
The Property Tax Credit Fund discount will cut the home’s net December tax bill to $2,132.56. But that’s only $30.86 less ($2.57 per month) than the net tax bill its owners received a year earlier.
The home’s LB 1107 school income tax credit, however, will be worth $303.20 for 2021 compared with $71.91 in 2020.
When both tax credits are accounted for, Home 1’s owners will have paid a final net 2021 tax of $1,829.36.
That’s $21.85 per month below their final net tax for 2020. It’s also the home’s lowest net tax (after available state credits) since 2014.
» Home 2: Net 2021 property taxes on this home will be $1,752.40, its lowest in 10 years, after the state tax credits are deducted.
The one-story home, which has no basement, sits south of the U.P. tracks and west of Westfield Shopping Center. Its taxable value for 2021 is $105,325.
Home 2’s gross 2021 tax bill will be $2,156.13, $23.94 less than in 2020. The Property Tax Credit Fund discount will leave its net December tax bill $29.57 lower ($2.46 per month) than it was last December.
The home’s LB 1107 school income tax credit will leap from $68.89 to $290.45, leaving its owners with a final net tax that’s $20.93 per month lower than 2020.
» Home 3, with the highest taxable value of the three at $285,720, also will enjoy the greatest tax breaks in terms of actual dollars.
The gross 2021 tax bill will be $5,849.04 for the two-story, four-bedroom home south and west of Home 2. That’s $64.95 lower ($5.41 per month) than its 2020 pre-tax credit total.
Its owners will get a $307.29 discount in December from the Property Tax Credit Fund, followed by a $787.92 school income tax credit when they do their 2021 taxes.
The initial discount will lower their net December tax bill by $80.20 ($6.68 per month) compared with 2020.
But the much higher LB 1107 credit means Home 2’s final net 2021 property taxes will be $681.25 lower ($56.77 per month) than when both state credits were applied last year.
They’ll also produce the lowest final net tax bill since 2007 — the first year of the state’s Property Tax Credit Fund discount — for the owners of Home 3.