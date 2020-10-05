Doggy Dash participants can pick up medals, shirts at NebraskaLand National Bank

Participants in this year’s virtual Doggy Dash can pick up their medals and T-shirts from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at NebraskaLand National Bank, 121 N. Dewey St.

Registrants don’t even need to leave their vehicles. Simply drive through the bank parking lot and volunteers will deliver the items to you.

Also Tuesday from 4-7 p.m., if people mention the Community Connections fundraiser at the Raising Cane’s drive-thru, Cane’s will donate 15% of sales to Community Connections.

In a press release, Community Connections staff thanked this year’s Doggy Dash sponsors:

» “Top Dog”: Nebraskaland National Bank.

» Gold level: Adams Bank & Trust, Westfield Small Animal Clinic and Smart Marketing.

» Silver level: First National Bank, Elks Lodge No. 985, Walmart Distribution Center, Great Plains Foot and Ankle Specialists, and Raising Cane’s.

Because of COVID-19, this year’s fundraiser was a virtual 5K or 1-mile run. Throughout September, participants could run whenever they chose, whether on a track, trail or treadmill, organizers have said.